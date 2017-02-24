There is no end in sight for the leadership crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as State Governors elected on the platform of the Party have made it clear they will not be part of the National Convention, that will be staged by the National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

Their position was made known in a statement released on Thursday, February 23 in response to comments made by Sheriff on Wednesday that he would quit office as “soon as a national convention is held and new national officers are produced.”

However, the PDP Governors, who support the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction, say they won’t participate.

In an interview with PUNCH, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said: “We will never be part of the convention because it is an exercise in futility.

“The case is already at the Supreme Court so we await the outcome of the case.

“I repeat, Sheriff is a general without army. Who are his governors or top political office holders?

“He is an agent of destabilisation in the PDP: he is a mole of the All Progressives Congress.”