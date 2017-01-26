The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said in Abuja on Wednesday that President Muhammadu had clearly shown Nigerians that his anti-corruption war had ended.

Besides, it said that the war on corruption was merely targeted at the members of the opposition alone.

The party also said that it was evidently clear now that the President’s anti-corruption war was merely a farce as those serving in his government or close to him “can do no wrong”.

The party expressed the views in a statement by the spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye.

It said that with the letters by the President clearing the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Babachir David Lawal of any wrongdoing, which were read on the Floor of the Senate on Tuesday, the President had finally confirmed its earlier assertion that the anti-corruption war was a ruse.

The PDP also described the anti-corruption war as mechanism for a witch-hunt aimed at harassing PDP members and perceived enemies of the administration.

It said it was sad that all those serving in the government that were accused of one crime or the other, had been cleared of any wrong doing irrespective of the weight of evidence against them.

It accused the President of turning his government to what he described as ‘judicial clearing house’ by issuing clean bill of health to all those accused of corruption in his government.

It added that this was being done just because the accused persons “are members of the All Progressives Congress and friends of the administration”.

The PDP said, “It is no longer news that all those who are serving in the government of President Buhari or who are members of his Party, the APC within the last two years of his administration have all been cleared of any wrongdoing; notwithstanding documentary and other incontrovertible evidences to the contrary.

“The Presidency in today’s dispensation is the ‘judicial clearing house’ issuing clean bill of health to all accused corrupt officials who are members of the APC and friends of the administration.

“It is quite disturbing that the President cleared his SGF of wrongdoing despite the weighty evidence of his

‘Grass-cutting abilities’ uncovered by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, implicating Babachir (Lawal) of complicity in the award of contract relating to the IDP Camp in Borno State amounting to over N200m.”

The party said that it was more worrisome that the President made light of the Department of State Services report which he said allegedly indicted Magu of several unwholesome and corrupt practices in the line of his duties.

It also also said that while President Buhari saw nothing wrong in the DSS report on Magu, the same President was quick to order the invasion of home of judges in a Gestapo and commando-style following a report from the same DSS.

While accusing the government of using double standards in its fight against corruption, the PDP added that it appears that the APC-led government was implementing two constitutions in Nigeria.

“One for the PDP and other opposition parties and their leaders while the other is for the ruling party, the APC and friends of this administration,” it said.

The party recalled that in 2016, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, was cleared of all accusations by the President “even with convincing evidence of owning choice properties in Dubai beyond his income; and overwhelming evidence of misdeeds while serving as Director of Procurement in the last administration.”

It regretted that the President however went after Supreme Court Justices for owning properties as if the judges too couldn’t have saved money from their own wages.

Making other inferences, the PDP said Nigerians should not have confidence in the ability of the government to fight corruption anymore.

Still referring to the ‘not guilty’ verdict the regime had been handing over to members of the APC, Adeyeye said, ” In the same vein, ‘Buhari’s Court’ also cleared the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau (retd.) for allegedly owning properties worth over N1.5bn in the United States of America.

“In fact, rather than being prosecuted, he was rewarded with the highest budget vote in the 2017 Budget.

“What about the Case of Jafaru Isa? The President’s friend and confidant was alleged to have taken millions of naira from the purported Arms money but that has also gone under since it was first mentioned in the media.

“While Isa’s case is dead, others mentioned with him are either defending themselves in courts or are being tried in the media to intimidate them into silence.

“Another case worth mentioning is that of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who also has several allegations of corruption hanging around his neck but obviously has being cleared of them.”