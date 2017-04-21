The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been charged to fight corruption instead of leaving Nigerians guessing as to the owners of the monies recovered.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this in a series of tweets on its social media page.

PDP expressed its dissatisfaction with the commission for finding money at the Airport, apartments, and offices without revealing the owners.

They said the Anti-corruption fight under the APC govt has become a comedy, where EFCC now discovers funds in apartments and offices that have no owners

According to the party, they said their administration established the EFCC to fight corruption effectively and efficiently and not to entertain Nigerians on social media.

In another tweet, they are demanding that the EFCC explain to Nigerians the total amount they have recovered in the last two years and provide verifiable accounts of recovered funds.

See tweets below;