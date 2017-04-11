Former Presidential Special Adviser, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has stated her reasons for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ita-Giwa defected to the All Progressive Congress, APC, last week.

She registered as an APC member in Bakkasi LGA of Cross River state.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, she said she had disconnected with the PDP even before the 2015 general elections.

She wrote, “First of all, I have been emotionally disconnected from PDP long before the General Elections because of impunity and the way the party trampled upon innocent human beings and killed people’s ambitions.

“It was not about me and it’s still not about me. I even went to the then president and leader of the party and offered to resign.

“Secondly in all those years I held no position in that party, I was just a floor member and as such could wander away but I continued to work for the party.

“Most importantly, when I joined PDP it was called PDP, but today it is tagged after people’s names, like Markafi’s PDP or Sheriff’s PDP.

“Is that a political party? More to come. God bless you all.”