The Presidency has been challenged to facilitate a trip to London for Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

A youth group within the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, known as PDP Youth Frontier, PDPYF made this position known in a statement released through its Twitter handle @PDPNYF on Thursday following the visit of a delegation from the National Assembly led by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to Abuja House in London to see Buhari.

The statement endorsed by the group’s national coordinator, Austin Okai, said the President’s health is not the internal affairs of the APC alone.

It read in part: “Buhari’s health is not the APC internal affairs alone therefore, PDP youths recommend that Fayose and Wike should also visit him in London.”