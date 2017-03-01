Following a statement credited to the presidency that acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been acting on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari as regards the positive changes being experienced in the country, the Youth Frontier of the Peoples’ Democratic Party has fired back that Osinbajo has done more in 40 days than what buhari did in 20 months.

The opposition youth group, in a sarcastic series of tweets published on its official twitter handle (@PDPNYF), challenged the claims made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s political adviser, Babafemi Ojudu, that the peace-building efforts of the federal government in the Niger-Delta and the recent measures put in place to arrest the downward slipping of the Naira against the Dollar in the parallel market were directives Buhari gave from London.

The PDP youths said: “The tide suddenly changed when President Muhammadu Buhari travelled out for health vacation. Nigerians are convinced and his version of the APC is the problem.

“Buhari that was well and couldn’t address the Naira exchange rate to Dollar now giving such instructions from the sick bed? Impossible.

“Buhari that was well and okay and couldn’t pay a visit to Niger Delta now giving instructions to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to take such action. Drama.”