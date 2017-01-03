It has been claimed by the Youth frontier of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the Nigerian Army presented a “fake Boko Haram flag” to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Nigerian Army had last Friday night, December 30 presented a flag belonging to Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect to Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja.
The flag alongside a Qur’an belonging to Shekau was recovered by the Army during the capture of “Camp Zero,” a major stronghold of Boko Haram commanders, located in Sambisa Forest.
But the PDP youth, in a statement on its twitter handle, @PDPNYF said the presentation of the insurgent flag to Buhari was a disgrace to the “sovereignty” of Nigeria.
The tweet reads: “By presenting a FAKE Boko Haram flag as a sign of victory against the Sect. This is so unfortunate and a disgrace to our sovereignty.”
The group noted that the “Flag and Quoran are not Shekau head. Could Obama bring back Osama Bin Ladin’s Qoran and Flag without killing him?”
NOW THE SUNNI TERRORIST FLAG AND KORAN IS IN ASOROCK? LAST TIME ANOTHER SUNNI TERRORIST FLAG FROM SAUDI ARABIA WAS WITH MBUHARI IN ASOROCK. CAN MBUHARI SEPARATE SELF FROM THE TERRORISTS LEADERSHIP AS NNAMDI KANU AND BIAFRANS IN THE PAST TOLD THE WORLD? BIAFRANS ARE VINDICATED THAT ABUBARKAR’S ORIGINAL FLAG IS TO TAKE NORTHERN ZOO WHILE MBUHARI-BURATAI(ISLAMISTS TERRORISTS)IS TO TAKE OVER NIGERIA BUT THE BIAFRANS/ZIONISTS WILL DESTROY THEM. BIAFRAN RESTORATION IS THE SOLUTION/MEDICINE FOR TERRORISM HEADED BY MBUAHRI AND ZOO ARMY LEADERSHIP,BURATAI. LONG LIVE BIAFRAN REPUBLIC VOID OF TERRORIST HAUSA-FULANI BOKOHARAM AND HERDSMEN. WE SHALL OVERCOME THEM AS ONE-ZOO-NIGERIA MEANS ISLAMIC TERRORISTS CALIPHATE.HAHAHAHAHA– IT IS FINISHED(OGWUSIGO).THE GAME IS OVER!!