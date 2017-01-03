It has been claimed by the Youth frontier of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the Nigerian Army presented a “fake Boko Haram flag” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian Army had last Friday night, December 30 presented a flag belonging to Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect to Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

The flag alongside a Qur’an belonging to Shekau was recovered by the Army during the capture of “Camp Zero,” a major stronghold of Boko Haram commanders, located in Sambisa Forest.

But the PDP youth, in a statement on its twitter handle, @PDPNYF said the presentation of the insurgent flag to Buhari was a disgrace to the “sovereignty” of Nigeria.

The tweet reads: “By presenting a FAKE Boko Haram flag as a sign of victory against the Sect. This is so unfortunate and a disgrace to our sovereignty.”

The group noted that the “Flag and Quoran are not Shekau head. Could Obama bring back Osama Bin Ladin’s Qoran and Flag without killing him?”