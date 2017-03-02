Reports indicate that the comandant of Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh has been released by the Nigeria Police Force.

Recall that men of the Police Force in conjunction with the Department of State Services, DSS, had on Tuesday arrested Akoh when they invaded the new national headquarters of the Corps.

The youth-based organisation whose Bill was passed by the National Assembly, has recently come under assuualt by security agencies.

Meanwhile, the police yesterday explained why its operatives and personnel from other security organs raided the Peace Corps office.

Upon his arrest, Akoh was taken to the Force Headquarters were he was detained.

Daily Post reports that over 1000 youths are expected to welcome him at the Secretariat of the National Youth Council after he had filled necessary documents for his release at the FCT Command headquarters.

