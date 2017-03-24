On February 28, the Nigeria Police force, Department of State Services and military raided the head office of the Peace Corps in Abuja and just last week the Federal Government slammed a 90-count charge of recruitment scam, money laundering and impersonation to the tune of N1.4 billion against the Peace Corps National Commandant and 49 others.

The arrest, detention and subsequent release of the National Commandant, Dickson Akoh and 49 others by the security agencies have not gone down well with some Nigerians who see it as the newest way to gainful employment in service whilst others also see it as a waste of time.

The incident came amid intense efforts by the Nigerian parliament to complete final adjustments to the harmonised version of the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill and dispatch it to the executive for assent.

Below are 10 things you should know about the Nigerian Peace Corps;

1.) Dickson Akoh, a former Nigerian Army cadet officer originally named the group Nigerian Leadership and Marshall Corps when he first floated it in 1994.

2.) The 43-year-old Akoh gave his group different names until he finally settled on the Nigerian Peace Corps in 1998 when he formally registered it as a non-governmental organisation.

3.) The organisation’s objectives were capacity building for youth creativity and intervention; capacity building for youth development and empowerment in agriculture; and peace education and conflict resolution.

4.) According to Peace Corps, it has no fewer than 113,000 regular officers and volunteers scattered across its formations in the 36 states of the federation and Abuja. The group targets Nigerians in the 18-35 age bracket.

5.) In 2003, the DSS launched a nationwide crackdown on the group and shut down its operations for about four years.

6.) Shortly after the group resumed activities in 2007, the DSS moved against members of the Corps again, prompting a civil lawsuit that had remained stalled in the courts,

7.) The police said a 2013 “official gazette” of the Nigerian government “dissolved and proscribed illegal security outfits” which included the Peace Corps.

8.) Some ministries, departments and agencies like Head of Service of the Federation, Independent National Electoral Commission, National Security Adviser, Ministry of Interior and the Federal Ministry of Health have warned lawmakers against legalising the group.

9.) Peace Corps enjoy backing of public officials particulary lawmakers, for instance Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, was a guest of Akoh at the 18th anniversary of the Corps last June and the Organisation’s end-of-the-year party on December 21 also attracted senators and House of Representative members, including Dino Melaye.

10.) The Organisation has good company in the Nigerian Service Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), a group that was also antagonised by established security agencies until the NSCDC Act became effective in 2003.