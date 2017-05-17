Pastor Nnaemeka Ukenye of Behold He Commeth Pentecostal Church, Umudike branch, in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State has been shot dead by a six-man gang has been shot dead.

The assailants butchered his body after he was shot dead near his poultry and piggery farm/office, in Umuobia Housing Estate, Umuahia, Abia State capital.

Daily Sun reports that Pastor Ukenye was killed when he went to his farms, last Saturday, May 13 to feed his birds and pigs with 12 of his workers.

According to sources, when the assailants arrived, they drove away those who came with the pastor before shooting him three time and descending on his corpse with machetes.