Chairman of the Christain Association of Nigeria CAN, South-South chapter, Archbishop God-do-well Avwomakpa, says that there were plans to assassinate former CAN president, Ayo Oritsejafor during his tenure which ended July last year, but God foiled all of them.

Avwomakpa said this while delivering a sermon at an Interdenominational thanksgiving service in Warri, Delta state organized by CAN, South-South to honour Oritsejafor, last week.