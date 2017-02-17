Legendary singer and Masquerade, Ichie Mezuo Okoye, Arusi Makaja 1 of Arondizuogu, popularly known as Pericoma is dead.

He passed away in the early hours of Thursday , 16th February, 2017 in a hospital in Okigwe, after a brief illness.

He is survived by wives, children and many grandchildren. From Ndi-Ogbuonyeoma in Arondizuogu, Okigwe LGA, Imo State, late Pericoma was famous for his traditional dance group and music.

He is always remembered by the story of the day he was on his way to Onitsha, where, he was waylaid by transport workers (Agberos) who demanded for his tax receipts. He ignored them and they lifted him on their shoulders en-route their office.

He charmed them and refused to come down from their shoulders for hours until they pleaded and made sacrifices to his deity.

That singular act instilled fears in the heart of all Agberos operating at Upper Iweka, thereby curtailing their excesses.