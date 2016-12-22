The economic recession Nigeria is currently experiencing will last longer than expected according to former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

Obi stated this while inaugurating a building donated to the Department of Mass Communication, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, by the institution’s Dean of Social Sciences, Prof. Chinyere Okunna.

He said: “I laugh when I hear people say the recession will soon end. This is not true. A critical analysis of the 2017 budget will show you that the recession will not end soon.”

Obi, however, insisted that there was hope if the government changed the spending system.

“But there is hope. The hope is for us to change our spending system. Government should cut down the cost of running government.

“If you see any government spending extravagantly, you shout and nothing will happen to you because it is your money that is being spent. That is one of the ways to tackle this recession”‎, he added.