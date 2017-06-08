Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has said the country would collapse if nothing is done about its borrowing.

Obi speaking at the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (FUNAI) grand-finale and presentation of awards to winners of a creative writing competition said “If we don’t do anything now the country will collapse. Nigeria is living on a borrowed money. So, you see things are difficult in Nigeria and we need to change our society so that things will get better,”.

He went further to say that “People are hungry and we should join hands together to question our leaders to tell us what is happening in this country and making sure that the right thing are done”.

“Our leaders are doing things wrong, we should not follow them to celebrate what is wrong. What we have in Nigeria is that we are celebrating what is wrong. And I am of the opinion that we should stop celebrating what is wrong and start doing things right so that this country can grow.

Obi also lamented that the Federal government should cut the cost of governance saying that: ‘Our leaders should cut the cost of governance and show more concern to how to improve the standard of living of all Nigerians. “All of us, from 1960 when we gained independence, if we had done the right thing from then, it is not the question of PDP or APC.

