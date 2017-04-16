Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwa Wike has been accused by the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, of killing innocent people before becoming Governor.

Addressing newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, on Saturday, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain said Rivers State under the leadership of Wike has the record of the most “state-linked killings” in history.

According to Peterside, “While Wike can never come near the record of Amaechi, the current governor is doing everything to reverse the unmatchable records of his predecessor.

“As at today, no one has seen copies of 2016 and 2017 budgets of Rivers State. Schools and health centres are shutting down with thousands of school age children out of school.

“Rivers children on scholarship abroad have been withdrawn. The same governor has wasted Rivers money to host two failed conventions of a sinking PDP. His party chairman has accused him of using $6m to influence judicial officers.

“Wike has the unenviable record of governing a state having the most state-linked killings in Rivers history. He rose to become the governor of Rivers State on the bloods of innocent people.

“It is people like Wike who have made Nigerians to call to question the issue of immunity in the Constitution. He is taking immunity as shield to abuse the dignity of the office of Governor.

“The governor can still retrace his steps and follow the path of dignity, decorum and respect the office he occupies for he holds it in trust on behalf of Rivers people.”