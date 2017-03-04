The anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari is not complete without the trial of his Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

Bishop Simeon Okah who is the Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria stated this on Thursday, March 2 and called for the trial of a former Rivers State Governor for his alleged involvement in corruption while serving as governor in the state.

Okah said the ongoing anti-corruption fight of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would not be taken seriously if “the likes of Amaechi and other cabinet members alleged to have stolen billions of naira belonging to their states for the 2015 general elections were not being tried.”

The cleric said this while addressing journalists at a press conference ahead of the 2017 Flock of Christ Mission World Convention taking place in Enerhen, Delta State.

Okah, who is also the South-South PFN Chairman, said Nigeria had remained underdeveloped because of corruption.

He warned that the youths would soon rise against their leaders if economic hardship and corruption were not thoroughly tackled by President Buhari.

He said, “Nothing has changed in the anti-corruption fight since President Buhari took over. The system which the Federal Government is using to fight corruption is not thorough. If it was, Rotimi Amaechi would not be walking as a free man in the streets. He (Amaechi) should be tried. He’s from the South-South; I’m also from the South-South.

“He was a governor who operated Rivers State as if it was his father’s personal business. He operated without a Chief Judge. He operated without the court for about four years. He’s the one the All Progressives Congress is parading as a saint. Is this not one of the things that destroyed this country?”