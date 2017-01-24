The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has warned that Nigeria will be in chaos if the Christian community resort to self-defence if the killing of their members continue.

PFN President, Dr. Felix Omobude, gave this warning at a press conference to address national issues and announce the biennial conference of the body expected to hold between February 17 and 19.

The cleric also bemoaned the recent killings in Southern Kaduna, adding that responses to the attacks had not been adequate and effective.

He said, “There is no law in our faith or even in the constitution that forbids you from defending yourself if you have the capability.

“We can’t watch and allow this to continue. We have seen communities that form civilian joint task force to defend themselves.

“We have called on authorities in this country to defend citizens whether they are Muslims or Christians. Government must, at all levels, stand impartial so that they are not seen as defending one religion against another.

“Our faith does not necessarily allow us to do things that way. This nation will be in chaos if we all don’t exercise restraint. If we do that, we also expose our people to insecurity.

“Let no one count Christians as weak; nobody has monopoly of violence. We have only restrained our people. Those who use religion to fan the embers of disunity should know that it is an ill-wind that will blow no one good. The security agencies need to do their job.’’

Omobude also sympathised with people who lost loved ones to the bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Rann, Borno State.

He said, “We feel the pains of the families of the bereaved and pray for the quick recovery of those that are injured. But we should not judge the Nigerian Air Force with just this mistake.

“The concern to us is the development in Southern Kaduna. This problem has been on and it is now taking different dimensions.

“The PFN is worried that this killing has continued and we do know that it is the primary responsibility of government to protect the lives of people.”