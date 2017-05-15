A suspected phone thief was reportedly burnt to death at Alaba Rago Motor Park, along the Badagry expressway in Lagos State.

The man was reportedly beaten before he was burnt to death by a mob who reportedly accused him of stealing a phone.

Facebook user, Chi Nwe who witnessed the incident condemned it, saying the man should have been handed over tho the appropriate authority.

She wrote: “Why jungle justice?! This Monday morning at that! Okay, he is a thief; why not take him to the right authorities. I sat by the window and the way vehicles were been directed to a lane at Alaba-rago had me poke my head out to know the cause for this delay. What an eyesore of a human being been burnt to death. The crowd that gathered to witness such amaze me. No single sane person to do what is needful. No single armed official at the scene to disperse the crowd or prevent this from happening. This young man was just sent to an early grave in a grievous manner.”