A 10-year-old girl, Joy Wangari from Mukandamia Primary School in Nairobi has been confirmed dead after her teacher and her classmates beat her because she could not read.

According to Nairobi News, Joy died as a result of her injuries after her male teacher ordered her fellow pupils to beat her up if she could not read.

It is alleged by parents that classmates were urged to hit Joy in order to cover up the teacher’s brutality.

After the sad incident, the victim reported to the headteacher that she was ill and requested to go home where she lived with her 86 year old grandmother.

On Sunday, January 29, 2017, the girl’s condition worsened after she started vomiting blood and was rushed to a hospital in Naromoru town, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Parent Mary Wanjiku told Nairobi News: ‘The desk mates were ordered to teach her how to read and beat her if she could not.

‘The teacher started hitting her on the back when the girl said she could not read.’

However, parents of the students have withdrawn their children from the school with police already in pursuit of the teacher who went missing after the incident.

The teacher has reportedly gone into hiding.