Osun State University (UNIOSUN) in recent times has been in the news for the wrong reasons.
Yet again, 19 year old Feyisara Odeyinka, a student of department of Anatomy, faculty of Health Sciences, who is a Sickle cell patient, died yesterday Jan. 24th after a community hospital in Oke-Baale, allegedly refused to treat her when she could not provide the N10,000 they asked for before they could begin treatment.
According to her friend, Ajewole T’Wizzy, who shared the news of her death online, Feyisara fell ill yesterday and was rushed to a community hospital where the staff there refused to begin treatment because of her inability to pay N10,000. Read what Ajewole T’Wizzy wrote below…
Today being one of the saddest moment of my life.. I lost someone so dear to me, the person of Odeyinka Ganiyat Feyisara, someone that I just met in a short while thinking we were going to have a good time together…She was a nice person.. I had the feeling that she was going to be one of the best female friends I ever had.. All my hopes were cut short when the news got to me that she died this morning after a mild sickness and the community hospital refused to begin treatments on her due to lack of funds which her parents could sort out after the whole treatment …Mere looking at it, they requested for just 10 thousand naira(#10,000) which I myself could afford at that moment…But I wasnt there for her, i got there just too late..#sobs..They didnt begin treatment on her . They just recommended some experimental drugs for her which ended up as an over dose, and lead to constipation…and i lost her, ..Odeyinka Ganiyat Feyisara.. I am so sorry i wasnt there when you needed me the most…I can never forget you…RIP..May your soul rest in perfect peace…