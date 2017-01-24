Osun State University (UNIOSUN) in recent times has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Yet again, 19 year old Feyisara Odeyinka, a student of department of Anatomy, faculty of Health Sciences, who is a Sickle cell patient, died yesterday Jan. 24th after a community hospital in Oke-Baale, allegedly refused to treat her when she could not provide the N10,000 they asked for before they could begin treatment.

According to her friend, Ajewole T’Wizzy, who shared the news of her death online, Feyisara fell ill yesterday and was rushed to a community hospital where the staff there refused to begin treatment because of her inability to pay N10,000. Read what Ajewole T’Wizzy wrote below…