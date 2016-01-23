In what can be termed unbelievable and bizarre, a 15-year-old boy has narrated how he raped a sheep as he admits he only enjoys having sex with animals.

Master Miracle Oluebube Nweke is a 15- year old boy and member of Assemblies of God Church in Nnewichi-Nnewi, Anambra state. But he is a self-confessed deviant who enjoys having sex only with sheep.

He was recently caught in the act, last Mon­day, by a friend who raised alarm leading to his arrest and confession of his past escapades.

He confessed that he only enjoys having sex with animals. The teenage boy, a native of Eziagu in Enugu state, last Monday confessed that he had been engaging in sodomy for a while but was never caught. He said he knew that it was not normal but that he could not help himself. He said an­ytime he had urge, a strange voice would lead him to where he would get a tethered sheep which he would loose and drag to an uncompleted building to have sex with it.

He was in the middle of the act this week in the South East when his friend raised the alarm which made the vigilante operatives to go after him and arrested him.Master Miracle was arrested on Monday, Jan­uary 18, this week by the Edoji, Uruagu-Nnewi vigilante group after which he was subjected to a round of investigation.

The boy narrates: “I am the first of seven male children of my parents, I dropped out of school after my primary 6. I then started learning painting. But, that too is not going well.

“My father, Mr Sunday Nweke, is a trader at fairly Used Market, Mgbuka in Nnewi while my mother, Mrs Ndide Nweke sells banana and groundnut in our neighbor­hood.

“Whenever I get any sheep of my choice, I untie it from the spot where the owner has left it and take the sheep to a secluded uncompleted building and have sex with it.

“I don’t do anything else with the sheep than that. I normally make sure that no one is around watching while doing it because I know that the owners of the sheep may not like it.

“But it gives me great pleasure whenever I have sex with sheep. I have never tried any other kind of animal to know the difference. My experience of having sex with sheep is sweet.”

“The last time, our landla­dy accused me of stealing her money when she actually securely locked her doors and windows. How could I have entered her house?

“But I know she was just trying to eject my parents after the news got to her that I usually sleep with sheep which she considered atrocious. I don’t steal and I don’t molest children. I am not a criminal.

“This is not the first time I did it. Nobody would have known that I am into that if not that one of my friends, Dede, saw me this time around and raised the alarm and these people started pursuing me with their gun and I had to stop running because I did not want them to shoot me. If not they wouldn’t have caught me.”

“There is a spirit that normally tells me to go and look for sheep and whenever I hear the commanding voice of the spirit, it becomes irresistible for me to take away my eyes from sheep.

“I will be so restless and confused until after I have carried out the instruction of the unseen spirit,” he narrated.

There was drama when the own­er of the sheep who identified himself simply as Mr Uche from Nkpoka, Nnewichi-Nne­wi told the vigilante operatives that he would not go home with the sheep again.

He demanded that the teenager who defiled his sheep must buy it. Uche argued that it would be misleading for anyone to think that the sheep is still normal after its encounter with Miracle.

“The best thing is to sell this sheep and its small baby to Mir­acle so that he can do whatever he wants with it. I cannot take them home again after their experience in his hand.

“I will only be deceiving my­self if I believe my sheep is still normal. If I take them home and they start biting people, what would I do?

“Again, if the sheep later gives birth to a half man and half animal, what do you want me to tell the world?” Uche queried.

The vigilante operative, Okeke, when asked on what becomes of the arrested boy, said that he would be released to his parents after they have made adequate payment for the sheep that was raped by their son, noting that the 15-year old boy would not be handed over to the police.

“You will agree with me that this is not a criminal case and I don’t think it is necessary to start wasting our time and that of the police by taking this boy to the station.

“We will release him to his parents so that they can go and find spiritual solutions to his problems. This is more of a spiritual case than security matter.”