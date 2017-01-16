Dolapo Makanjula, a 16-year old Senior Secondary student of Estgbam Montessori School, Mile 12, Lagos has emerged winner of the 2017 Miss Virginity Beauty Pageant held on January 13th, in Surulere Local Government Secretariat in Lagos.

Miss Makunjuola was among the 37 contestants that took part in the 9th edition of the pageant organised exclusively for virgins between the ages of 16 years and above.

Adeyeye Marian, a 22-Year old student emerged the First Runner up while Oladeji Boluwatife, another secondary school student got the position of Second Runner up.

In her remark, Miss Makunjuola thanked the organizers of the pageant, saying that she is glad to identify with the virgins initiatives.

“I am very happy winning this Pageant. I thank everyone who is here and also the organizers, particularly, Princess Adediran Adunni who is the brain behind the success we had here today. Thanks all”.

The beauty pageant was put together by the The Virgins, a Non Government Organisation (NGO) with focus on keeping and celebrating virgin girls in Nigeria.