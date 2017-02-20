A 200 level student from the History and Diplomatic department of the University of Abuja has died after she was reportedly knocked down by a vehicle while fleeing from armed robbers.

According to a Facebook user, the deceased was coming to school from home when she was attacked by armed robbers. In a bid to get away from them, she mistakenly ran to the road and was hit by a car.

The supposed eyewitness AbdulKereem wrote:

SAD NEWS.

A 200 level student from history and diplomatic department #Uniabuja was found death just this night in front of permanent site gate, cause of death she was coming from home according to source and unfortunately she was attacked by armed robbers so when she wants to defend herself by means of escaping she mistakenly ran to the road and was hit by a car. The man that declared himself of the cause of her accident brought her body for identification in girls hostel….May her soul rest in peace.