Mrs Oluwakemi Akinyode

The person pictured above is a 57-year-old Mrs Oluwakemi Akinyode who has reportedly gone missing.

According to her son, Irewole Akinyode, she left their home at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos for church on Sunday morning, March 5 and did not return home. They have not heard a word from her since her disappearance. He says there are speculations that she might have been hypnotized by ritualists.

He added that his family have already lodged a complain at the police station in Iyana Ipaja.

Anyone with useful information should call 08029400025 or 0816 905 2042.