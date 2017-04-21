The Edo state police command has arrested a 75-year-old retired soldier for masterminding armed robbery operations in the state.

The ex- soldier identified as Jubrin Ugiagbe, was arrested alongside two other suspects.

According to a Facebook user, Festus Alenkhe, who shared the story, the ex-soldier was accused of supplying suspected armed robbers with guns and receiving payment after every operation carried out by the suspected robbers.



Read his post after the cut.