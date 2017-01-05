A student of Babcock University has allegedly committed suicide.

Nigerian media guru, Seun Oloketuyi who shared the tragic story on Instagram of a young Babcock University student said that the deceased was the son of a friend.

He went on to state that the young man’s mother is a widow doing all in her power to cater for her children.

“Sadly this boy committed suicide

So sad!

What must have made this boy to take his own life?! What?!

He was from a very responsible and financially comfortable home. He was getting good care from his mother?!

He was a very good, brilliant and quiet boy, who had the best of education!

Mrs. Unokyoh has been a very good woman to her children, who has committed everything she has to their full support.

Oh! God! Who did this to my friend and buxom sister?!

Who did this to the Bosworth College community?!

Who did this to Babcock university?!

Who remoted this boy to cause this widow this terrible pain?!

Who?! Who?!! Who?!!!

Who did this to my friend?!

Ah! Africa!

A fi ika!

It is only God who can console you Pat!

Good bye, my boy!

May God accept your innocent soul!

Bosworth College International will miss always miss you!”

There seems to be a surge in the number of youths resorting to suicide. We pray for comfort for the family of the deceased.