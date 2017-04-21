The photo of a baby who was pulled alive from the shallow grave three days after his mother had left him to die has gone viral.

According to reports, the boy was said to be discovered after staff at the timber factory where his mum works heard him crying.

The baby had reportedly been left in a makeshift grave near the factory in the town of Paddock, in KwaZulu-Natal Province, eastern South Africa.

Her colleagues found the boy under some sand and timber she had taken from the factory.

The 25-year-old woman, from the town of Izingolweni in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ugu District, admitted to police what she had done.

Captain Gerald Mfeka said: “They searched and found him hidden underneath some timber, covered in sand.

“On hearing the commotion, the mother confessed that the child was hers. Her explanation was that she was afraid of her parents.

“This was her second child, the elder one being four years old, and she felt her parents would not approve of another baby.”