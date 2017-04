Hon. James Gbande, a member representing Kwande East State Constituency, was made to kneel down and apologise to Governor Samuel Ortom after he accused the governor of not doing enough to end the killings by Fulani herdsmen in his constituency.

Fulani gunmen yesterday invaded Ikyoawen in Moor District and Diiv as well as Alaba villages of Nzaav council wards all in Turan, Kwande local government council killing 15 persons and destroying homes of the resident indigenes.