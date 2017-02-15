A corp member, Valentine Umeh serving in Bayelsa state has lost his life in a boat mishap.

According to his friend, the speed boat he was in capsized, unfortunately he wasn’t wearing a life jacket so he drowned.

He wrote;

“We became friends in camp, later we got posted to the same PPA and inevitably became roommates. You said you were going to town to buy one or two things, but Valentine Umeh! You never made it back to our Corpers’ Lodge. The speed boat Corper Valentine was inside capsized and he didn’t survive just because NYSC couldn’t provide Life Jacket for most of us serving in remote Islands here in Bayelsa.