250 naira photo

According to a Twitter user, @Ty_Fregz, the Best student of Paediatrics from University of Port -Harcourt  allegedly received her prize money of just N250 two years after graduation yesterday.

Miss Joy Omubo was the Best Graduating Student in Paediatrics for the 2014/2015 academic year,at the institution’s 31st convocation ceremony which held from March 17-25.

The prize was donated by the Paediatrics Association of Nigeria.

The tweet has attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Here is the tweet:

paedatrics photo

 

 