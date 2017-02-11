A new $37.5m property located on the highbrow Banana Island in Lagos State has been to Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The exquisite 15-storey is the latest on the list of choice properties said to have been acquired by the ex-minister with alleged stolen public funds.

A reliable EFCC source said yesterday that the ownership of the 18 flat edifice. building was discovered this week in the course of the investigation of the former minister.

The source said: “The property Building 3, Block B, is a 15 storey edifice comprising 18 flats and 6 penthouses, Bella Vista at Plot 1, Zone N, Federal Government Layout, Banana Island Layout, Foreshore Estate, Off Onikoyi Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The property was acquired by the former minister between 2011 and 2012 at a total cost of $37,500,000USD from the developers, YF Construction Development and Real Estate.

“It was acquired in the name of a Shell company, Rusimpex Limited under the control of a certain Mr. Afamefuna Nwokedi in Lagos.

“The investigation continues.”

The EFCC source said the agency might seize the property.