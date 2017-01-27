Two people, including a seven-year-old child were killed and seven others injured after a gas explosion in a filling station, yesterday, at Adigbe area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The inferno, which started around 11:30am at Rabeng Petroleum Station, Adigbe, consumed the filling station, four shops, a Toyota pick-up and a motorcycle marked Ogun WDE 217 QJ. The fire raged for about two hours before it was put out.

Eye witnesses’ account said the fire started after an unidentified welder, attempted to weld a gas tank located within the filling station. The vaporised gas was said to have caught fire from a generator at a shop adjacent to the petrol station.

The explosion from the gas tank threw one of the petrol attendants off the nozzle and gutted the filling station. Fire-fighters, who initially came to the scene, allegedly didn’t have enough water. Another contingent of firefighters, from the Ijemo fire service in Abeokuta, raced to the scene. They succeeded in putting out the fire.Although the identities of the victims could not be immediately ascertained, it was learnt that a petrol attendant, simply identified as Ibrahim and a seven-year-old boy, died.

The victims were first taken to a nearby private hospital in Adigbe where they were stabilised and referred to public hospitals. They were subsequently taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta and General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, where they were allegedly initially rejected by some staff on duty, but later admitted. An official of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Shakiru Adebakin, who was at the scene, attributed the inferno to “human error.”

He stressed that gas plants should not be sited in areas prone to fire.