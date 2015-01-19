Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose placed an interesting advert on the front page of today’s PUNCH newspaper which has got everyone talking.
See the photo below
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose placed an interesting advert on the front page of today’s PUNCH newspaper which has got everyone talking.
See the photo below
164 on “[PHOTO] Fayose Mocks Abacha, Yardaua, Mohammed, Buhari On Punch Newspaper Today”
this is RUDE and very inflammatory.
such a propanganist
Timi why are you so shallow minded. accept the truth so that you will be save. Nigerian were placed life & dealth before them and they chose dealth. So accept self inflicted change
He is saying the truth
GMB is sick, I am sick too………..I will vote sickler like mine
President goodluck we surely win no matter what happen let buhari wait till 2019
OOO YESS HE IS A WINNEERRR ANY TIME ANY DAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Did he?
well, this is too bad to come from an Homo sapien
all I want is 1 Nigeria
JONA WILL ALWAYS WANT ONE NIGERIA FOREVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LUVV HIMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
all i need is 1 nigeria an let our leaders lead us well an no more coruption.
party or no party all I need is one Nigeria
we are wishing Buhari’s administration to be a greater than all of them .
Na God hand e day o my prayer
HE CANNOT AND NEVER BE GREAT FOR SENDING BOKOHARAM HIS GENERATIONS WILL PAYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Who tell u that,for what is happen in Nigeria now, may be ur family like to surfer.
Naija,let us call for God intervention in our nation. Government should please create employment.
S A M D W E W AN T O N E N I G . I F S A L A R I ES A R E U N P A I D , T A L K L E S S O F N E W J O B
Nigeria Is Allready Sick, Since.
not do nigeria is our laeder have problem with there trillion hide
we prefer the sick person then this corrupt jonathan administration
Buhari is the father of ethnicity and tribalism
Okay
TRUE TO GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You are foolish man you don’t know what you are saying
Don’t insult any person pls.Everybody is entitle to hz opinion,Sir
It is not true, considering members of his cabinet & their portfolio.
Yea I can surely see that you are sick to.
U dey mad
buhari is sent by God.
send by god na soooo ok m 2 i luk so k
Baba is God sent 2 bring us out fm des PDP Egyptians
Sent by God to bring suffering on us
That is how the Israelites put thierself into problems, just pray 2 God 4 his divine intervention.
AM SURE UR ALREAY DYING OF HUNGERR IN UR NEW BABA CANNANLANDDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!FOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
BABA IS D REAL EGYPTIAN PUTTING US IN MORE BONDAGE PLZZZ GODFLUSHH HIMM OUTTT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
which god to com mak our situation worst is ds a change?
THE INNOCENT GHOST WILL FIGHT HIM IN DAT SEAT HE IS A DEMON DAT SENT BOKO HRAMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes o bible confirm it
We are all vessel in God’s hands. Just pray that He will us you for is main purpose.
igbo man senate president thank u;
fayose is seek\
Fayose is fearless politician. That’s why I like him.
Using boldness to oppress his workers and pensioners, owing them months salary and puting pensioners in hunger, deceiving his people, abi?
You no well oo! Fayose is sick? You never die.
Nigerians should rally round Buhari on his crusade to fight corruption no matter who is involved.
God bles nigeria
HAVE U EATEN TODAY DAT U WANT TO FIGHT…..GO AND FIGHT AIUSHA BUHARI FIRSSTTT!!!!!!!IDIATTTT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nigeria is nobody’s personal estate every leader we come and will definately go some day
i am not blaming ours’ex president, it only the people’s that governed with him defile his government
i am very sorry,it is set of kleptomania people that worked with goodluck jonatan that corrupted in his government.
our Ex president tried his best whn he is on a site the evil men and bokoharam forcerated his leadership and put him unconfortable to give Nigeria the best, well there have achieved their purpose but God will jurdge thm. The corupted person want to fight for coruption, let m watch an see how it will hapen. May God be the glory for what ever that hapens to Nigeria, God is our strenght . Is only in . Nigeria is where the rch are geting rcher while the poor are geting poorer
MY SISTER GIFTT GOD BLESS UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!ONE MILLION FOLDDSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
what do you think will happen if you push some one to the wall so hard. just watch and see is just a matter of time. they will pick race one by one.
our leader need prayer, not just abuse soon things will change and better day will come.
Buari or no Buari what is important to me is to have one indivisible nation where every citizen will a sence of belonging.May God guide our leaders anf followers right.
yes let us pray 4 dis man u can see d price of cement now dropping .
buhari should no that he is a bad man by now
Watch your dirty mouth.
Your useful idiot mouth dee? Get eye but cant see, sickness
why do you want to be one nigeria than to be independent. Nigeria is fake and have fallen
we are praying to God for change the change has come buhari we try his best.
our presidoo started well less pray for him to end well
WE OUGHT TO BE THANKING AND APPRECIATING GOD FOR THE CHANGE, THE ONGOING REFERTILIZATION,RESTRUCTING WORKS, REBRANDING AND BUSTING OF OUR ECONOMIC BY THE PRESENT GOVERNMENT OF PRESIDENT MUHAMMED BUHARI(AN APC RULING/LED GOVERNMENT)….NOTE THAT THINGS ARE BEEN SPOILED FOR LONG TIME AGO AND NEED PROPER ATTENTION NOT TO RUSH TO REEPAIR/TO ADDRESS, MAY GOD BLESS THIS COUNTRY NIGERIA-MY GREAT COUNTRY INDEED…IT IS TOO EARLY TO BE CRITICISING THIS GOVERNMENT, LET US EXERCISE PATIENCE, IS GOING TO BE GOOD.
This is the only man that can fix this country right, pls nigerians be patient, pain comes befor gain.i love my president.If he had not come in as a president u and I will not know about the arms deal, stolen fund by the pple we celebrate, not noing they are all thives.pls give the president a chance there is hope 4 our nation stop been sentimental and tribalistic, be a true nigerian .
HE IS WHAT ILLITTERATE TO READ AND WRITE CANT EVEN EVEN SPELL FUEL SUBSIDYY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LET US EXERCISE PATIENCE FOR LONG TIME AGO THAT THINGS ARE BEEN SPOILED SO WE DO NOT NEED TO BE CRITICISING THE GOVERNMENT FOR IT IS TOO EARLY MEANWHILE THIS GOVERNMENT IS DOING A JOB/WORKING TOWARD PEACE, PROGRESS, DEVELOPMENT, AND GROWTH OF OUR COUNTRY-NIGERIA…GOD BLESS NIGERIA AND GIVE STRENGTH TO PRESENT GOVERNMENT TO ACCOMPLISH THEIR GOALS.
The nation is good as an entity,but the problem we have today is the mind-set of the individual is corrupt.
This nation Nigeria is a great country that need a strong and resolute leader with a heart to change this nation from poverty and lack to the abundance which the Creator had made it to be. Let us have in God for leading.
This nation Nigeria is a great country that need a strong and resolute leader with a heart to change this nation from poverty and lack to the abundance which the Creator had made it to be. Let us have faith in God for leading.
graet theoretically.Abeg make i hear word.
the current president is doing his best let pray him. One nigeria.
Nigerian mentality is the major concern that’s put error to ours system especially in area of education accordinglly those whose calls them-self internship student social mentality in nigeria misled everyone of them,now issue of PMB and ex president ebele glarring because take a look in hundred day positively transform itself likes r epair of refinnery,reverse of pump prices,recoverd of loots fund,bail-out salary and balance of democratical system which had never been before this tenure this presense dispensation had made a lot of correction of making ours democrazy to be best model in african sub-region,so watch out….
Ex president Jonathan tried his possibility,though those whom he used to run his admininstration failed him by looting our public funds.Many things spoilt in this country during Jonathan regime,let us hope that Buhari ‘ll rectify some things.
Ex president Jonathan tried his possibility,though those whom he used to run his admininstration failed him via public funds looting.Many things spoilt in this country during Jonathan’s regime,let us hope that Buhari ‘ll rectify some things.
Though Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did NOTHING in RIVERS STATE where he had his secondary education at Okrika Grammar School, Okrika. His wife, Patience Jonathan is from RIVERS STATE. Hence, we deserve first-class attention. GOODLUCK JONATHAN did all his good works to the northerners yet they betrayed and rigged him out of office by them. Am sure he has realised his mistakes probably with the word “had I know!”
PDP should nominate him again for Presidency once again. APC have already known that their tenure and regime ends 2019. For sure and GOD willing, PDP will triumph again. Sooner all PDP decampees to APC will flood back into PDP again. This time, the electorates would not be toyed again with, because no one bites the finger that feeds him. Though GOODLUCK JONATHAN approved the not-too-good N18,000 minimum wage when he would granted workers a LIVING WAGE.
Let’s give GOODLUCK JONATHAN another chance with the political slogan that says “CHANGE THE UGLY CHANGE FOR THE BETTERMENT NIGERIANS. We have suffered untold hardship. The APC could not change the change they claimed to have come to change, hence NIGERIANS should revise to PDP else our sorrows will be doubled as we are NOW regretting the strayed walkout from a good and GODLY LEADER. It is NOW clear that NIGERIANS made a wrong choice. Most APC faithfuls are even disappointed with the dead slow snail legs of their party. “PDP – POWER TO THE PEOPLE”.
All of us nigerians should wait and see the magic in pmb’s hand , in 2019, nigerians will surely beg him to continue his good work. The people complaining now are the guities that are afraid of themselves.
P M B Is Working For The Progress Of The Nation, Pls Brothers And Sisters We Should Stop Insulting, We Are Looking For Change See The Has Came. Before 2019 We Shall All Testified For Good.
SAMUEL U MUST BE BLIND AS D PROGRESS OF THE NATION OF HUNGER WILL SOON ENTER UR STOMACHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
One thing that will never remain thesame is change.Nigeria will surely get better.
ANY ONE THAT CRITISIZE PMB ON THE CHANGE AGENDA IS BLIND THAT HE/SHE COULD SEE THE CHANGE COMING
The change from life to death, if that is what you want OK for you Nigeria.
My brother, 16 years of bad leadership are complaining of 1year leadership of correction of error .
The Change Has Gone To Delta State, Well We Just Seen Litter In Federal Side But In The State Nt To Write About, Pdp Governor Has Unpress Change That Coming, But We Should Pray 4 Pmb 2 C Delta State.
nigeriA is a gd nation lets put dis country into lords hand everything wil be fine
What makes Nigeria good?
goodlock anjima ana gasa mai nene gasan ya iafar ma al umar najariya to dai gasan aifar mamutanen najaria dane daba ido jonatan kayi hakuri 2019 nagaba yayi gaba
goodlock anjima ana gasa mai nene gasan ya iafar ma al umar najariya to dai gasan aifar mamutanen najaria dane daba ido jonatan kayi hakuri 2019 nagaba yayi gaba
Those who criticize GEJ.Will call him for reconciliation
hmm let us prey to God and prey 4 our leders make God touch the heart to do the right thing no body is perfect
No body no like success
Nobody is perfect expect God
most of your comments are not edifying and neither does it add value to the growth and development of our great country, Nigeria pls stop flattering, be positive in mind and speech, dont make corrosive speech
Everything Will Change to better Inshaalahu
Put nt ur trst n man or in riches for they all will fail bt put ur trust and hope in God who alone can deliver us and our country.
the truth remains that we are yet to understand that Nigerian unity is a mere illusion without recourse to the true knowledge of the unholy amalgamation of 1914
The greatest mistake of present government has done ; is from the time i know ; when hausa is d president; and yoruba is vise ; igbo man must be d senate president; for many years now dis is how it happens ; but Apc buhari govenment has spoild everything ; so when u say peace ;there is no peace in nigeria;mark it
IN AKWA IBOM there is no peace.up til date d govt stil owed teachers salaries & areas.if d govt eat while wokers dnt eat, is it good? [pdp]
let us pray too God ,nobody is perfect
Nigeria are good in chair mistake, don’t forget GOD is control.
The Lord God will surely have His way no matter what, Nigeria will soon experience Divine intervention in Jesus Christ Name.
To be frank nemesis, Wil nt alow PMB, to do well. He said l Wil make GJE govt ungovernable also said that a fight to book haram is a fight to the northern erst. PMB Wil definitely reap what he sow. Life is a seed, so be careful for way live ur life.
THANK UUUUUUUUUUUU BRO KEENNNN…….D INONOCENT GHOSTS WILL FIGHT HIM OUTTT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Buhari is the only sane nigerian leader I ve ever seen. Fayose go to hell and burn to ashes.
INSANE MARGOTT HEAD OR EAR U MEAN GO AND TRAT HIM IN A PSYCHATIRC HOSPATAL INSANE APC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nigerian don’t let deceivd ourself dis country is turning to something else.we are deceiving ourself,lying,bringng different policys in every govts dat comes in.before I was born they hav been enbused our money what each govt do to those who carry our money away nothing u see.nigerian wake up frm ur sleeping charmsif govt is sincere to nigerian they shu ogun to swear or kill dem openly in firing square u will see no body will pack our money again. .
We need fayose to be a watchdog to this tyrant at least it will enable him to curtail some tyrannical power he’s exhibiting. Nigeria are so fast in trusting him. To me he’s not the messiah that will redeem this country he’s there for revenge knowing fully well those that puts him on that seat are the most stupid rogue in this country the likes of those former military leaders who plundered the treasury of this nation that supports him, the tinubu who solely owes lagos, amaechi whip fraudulently with fashola used their state resources to finance buharis campaign they will sure reap the fruits of their labour. Carry go my man false
We all are piping down to see the so called change, that is been on air..
ALL OF YOU that commented need spiritual ‘HELP’….if e easy to rule a country like ‘NIGERIA’, make u sef go rule…mk u see as e be….
P M B na God send 2 nageria PDP there done noting god bless baba Buhari
I believe that Buhari will continue the president in 2019 by de crazy of God. Any body that want 2 come an over turo him God will kill de person in Jesus name.
god bles u
Ekiti chief tug Fayose, you should know that even your own live is in the hand of God, have you not seen where a healthy person drop dead while the sick stays even for another twenty years ? You are offending God by mocking people like an indiscipline Child, in school our teacher tells us that when you mock anybody you mock God, for a governor to continue to behave like this is really unfortunate.
VOICE OF THE VOICELESSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!TALK NOW IF U FIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pls shut up, all u av been saying is lame. Y not cool down and let ppl talk their hearts out. And pls no more insults, it won’t rewrite their comments. Whatever pay u getting for this comment won’t change a thing now
Ekiti chief tug Fayose continue to behave like an indiscipline Child, have you not seen where a healthy person drop dead while the sick stays even for another twenty years ? You should know that even your own live is in the hand of God if a governor can descend this low then where is governance. At school our teacher tells us that when you mock anybody you mock God.
I pray for nnamdi kanu who is in the hands of buhari that God will see him true. and i still pray for the sons of chukwu okike abiama that is living in this hell called nigeria that God will save all of us that at the end biafra will come and we will be librated from the so called nigeria and buhari policy, and we will sing in that land that he the almighty promise us.
May God 4giv u Ganiu Mujeeb wt ur evil heart.
Every thing about buhari is evil, he has ruled this country b4 he has done nothg good 4 dis country so he’s not going 2 do anythg good 4 d us even though he wil b givng 20yrs 2 role he wil nt do anythg he’s a muslim.
In thousands of comment
i go through you are the only person that mention religion, please walk up and get there. you are not in the same page with social nigerians
fayose is a notting but evil person since 21 years PDP has been ruling this country what have they done for we the less privilege so how many years has APC spent? Question unthinkable people.
thanks my brother god bless u.fayose is talking like innoccent person.
This fuel price increment is too sudden n attacking,
pls swiftly find a solution to it b4 d suffering gets out of hand Mr. President
Bcus how can we survive with insufficient electricity n power supply, high increment in fuel price to on our Generators as an alternative…….
More so, for us who are brown collar job workers, how much is our salaries that we would be buying fuel at the rate of #145 per litre…….
plsssssssss!!!! find solution we cry
Our leader not need pray is cause becuase God already bless nigeria land .is our laeder is our problem .Let asurme that during the sunaring them use iron and ayelala cause .we is what will happen in nigeria .president Governor , Minister, senate president and senators and representatives
Oneness is better Dan splitti
ng it cannot solved our problems all we need is for d leaders to fear God and do d right thing. Thing’s are hard people are crying. I believed Buhari I’ll not let us down.
we all
need t Ned
Whats ur understanding of oneness, Issa?
OK! My question now is who approve and appointed bokko haram? Are they not northern leaders who were under buhari’s administration’ since they don’t care about life then tell me is life not worth than whatever they are claiming to change there is nothing good a heartless man can do for a corrupt nation like Nigeria now. Take note.
God bless Nigeria
Please we all should stop to comparing the parties; we are the one that vote for Good-lock Jonathan also votes him out. We all still vote for Mohammed buhari if at the end of the day he could not transform the Nigeria, we will also vote him out. Mind use Nigeria needs the power and intervention of God. If we Nigerian failed to acknowledge and put our trust in God Almighty ‘’NOTHING WILL WORK’’ Even the president cannot transform the Nigeria without the power of God. Let our pray for our leaders.
Why is that the hausa mandoesn,t want igbo man to rule for once since it is been said that we are one?
Is for you not to divide Nigeria
An average igbo man is too selfish and tribalistic. He is too egocentric and have no respect for other tribes. The igbos hate other tribes with passion. They are intolerant. They hate hausa, yoruba and even the Niger Delta people. Who do you want to vote for you? Those that you hate with passion? I am afraid you may not taste the presidency of this great nation if you don’t change your attitude to others tribes. You can’t do it alone without the support of other stakeholders. Your geopolitical zone is the only zone that recorded less than 5 per cent for the president. Ordinarily your zone is supposed to produce Senate President but you lost this because of your uninformed political calculus of this nation.
U people that are praising Buhari are too myopia and timid. Did u know we are in global world? Now Nigeria has gone to era of intimidation and know respect for the rule of law which hallmark of democracy. Buhari should appericiate Fayose, he want him to sit up. Know wonder 95percent of Nigeria’s are illiterate ,they don’t welcome critics so how can we move forward?Anyway exam malpractice has taken our educational system, so there lots of educated illiterate in our society. Have u ask why America, Japan why are they there today, they humans like us, it is because they welcome critics.
THANKS MY BRO TRUTH SAVES UR TRUELY RIGHT CRITICISM IS ESSENTIAAL FOR TRUE GROWTH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
O Allah forgive us and relieve Nigeria from our present situation.Let muslim and chritians be united north and east south and west be brothers. Amin Amen
GEJ NIGERIA 1st Hero.. Winner anyday anytime.. Nigerians are waiting for the Next Hero..
For those that still speak and seek for 1Nigeria, note the country was built on lies, leaders liers and Citizens Swimming inside the oceans of lies. . So it’s been settled in the realm of the spirit. . Be prepared rather than waste your enemy praying for what has been settled already. .
Only Confused people sleep on a moving bike.
I still can imagine that Nigerians will still be at dz ancient point CURSING YOUR COUNTRY.take an american for example no matter wot happen to an american the next statement that will come from there mouth is GOD BLESS AMERICA.So therefore is still so much un-understandable why in any condition we cannot pray for our for our country Nigeria.As for sakirudeen am saying no matter GOD BLESS NIGERIA. THANKS.
life
2 things that buhari is trying on fighting corruption and insurgency in the country, god blesse him remain jobs creation and infrastructure development though out the country
we thank God for live in this nation,we still alive ,buhari or no buhari is not our problem ,remember your promise during the campn feul price ,education aspect ,unemployee ,buhari will bring nothing to our nation ,,,i pray that God remember His convenant over us
surely fayose is the best to rule nigeria not buhari odoe we are taking the govment back 2019.
our problems in this nation is discrimination of north west and east
Hmmmmmm, well we have come to the bustop, how can find Aisha for this Transfer now, I wonder how much Aisha what cost of transfer per Dollarsssssssss……… what is her rate now. We they watchooooooo, I wont say any thing to Baba until this Aisha is defined. Aisha is the highest corruption that must be tried.
I know y people talk the way there do, every body talk from d side of their favour. But i want to let u know dat PMB is taking a write direction dat even a blind man can see, i have seen dat d governo of my state have emback on a projet dat he will not finish for d next 25yrs while he is a yong man, criticizing our president is it bcos of age or he is not ur tribe or religious defrencis a man dat ready for posetive change people complaine. Fuel pump price rises at d result of mismanagement ,of fund Nigeria will put in money to refine fuel n to sale to Nigerians at a sobsidite rate while those in chage will divate it n sale to another country like Chard dat buy fuel #500 per liter while nigerians will be suffering attificial scarcity. Is it not beter for those dat has money to refine fuel and sale to nigeria at #145 per liter so dat state allocation will rise? I know Ayodele F he is an arrogant he is not fit to be a leader a leader never talk d way he do, i think those of u fancing Fayosee knows dat he sniff cocain? an a cocain inheler always behave d he does so those of u by his side should becafull cos he may shoot kill all of u one day……….
APC winning in OPOBO/NKORO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA is very disheartening. We are yet to discern the doom to suffer for failing to deliver PDP in the area. The LGA development would be slower than Snail’s speed. I foresee OPOBO/NKORO Road Project discontinuing, God fore bid. Appointments would rarely be given to anyone in the LGA. Opobo/Nkoro Council workers salaries would rarely be paid as at when due. It is indeed painful that of the 23 LGAS in RIVERS STATE, only OPOBO/NKORO gave herself in romance to APC.
We have made a wrong choice as you cannot rob Paul to pay Peter. There are many things we lack in Opobo/Nkoro we would have gotten if we had delivered PDP in the area. A few of them are Sand filling, electricity, portable drinking water, internal roads, cottage industries like fish canning, secondary school, commercial bank, etc.
we Nigerian should try to understand the difference between governance and politicking. Most of us can not thinks straight again,political predators have got us confuse and we lost good thought pattern. For us to move forward we should say what is right when it right and what wrong when it wrong.Bad political ideology will not move us forward.
let us prayerfully support this government.At least we are all enlightened with the rot in the system by the immediate past administration. people stealing billions at the detriment of poor masses living below $1 per day. It is a government in reconstruction. unfortunately, the Niger delta avengers and other retrogressives are not helping matters.is destruction of of oil installations a solution to national problem ? how are they different from book haram in the north east ? let us stop being fault finders and partner with the government to see the change in reality.
D truth is that this nation called Nigeria is over populated .what u people should understand is DAT our leader is deceiving us.them know that they can not creat a job for us.DAT is why they using indirect way to killing the people them rule.may God give us understanding to understand truth.
What I know z dat during a pesin’s regime pple will av somtin 2 say. Dis z Buhari’ regime, let us wait till d end of his regime den we will b able to say whether gud or bad about his regime
Buhari &his team is rearing Nigerians as if they’re rearing cows. May God deliver us from dis wicked, &tyranus leaders.
Why should buhari appoint only his primary school classmates as ministers.we are managing him as an illiterate to rule this great nation.instead of appointing intellectuals to help him bring us from this bandage,he is still appointing those bunch of illeterates(his contemporaries) how can we move forward.the level of nepotism in his govt is too high.
Double wahala for deady body.. Suffering nd smiling. I knw one day God wll rmember Nigeria… LNG life Gov. Fayose…. One day ur office wll be ASO ROCK.. WE NEED sincere politician in diz country
The earlier Nigerian pray for this man to succeed the better if not hhhhhhhhhh
Thunder from above strike you @samuel
God forbid i will never be in a godfatherlism country like Nigeria I am a proud to be a Biafran Biafra is a chosen nation a second Japan in the world Nigeria government are just westening their time they new that felakuti called them zombi and that is what they are up Biafra Nigeria is dead like Lagos rat
Ahmed it is ur family and thief buhari that is corrupt
let us pray God to grant our leaders divine wisdom for once it is well with our country every one will benefit
For what is happing now every body knows that is only God that can transform Nigeria not even Buari.
make alcer do buhari for bloccos, if him no stop dis rubbish hard ship way in day cus for 9ja…………..
Only GOD Can Answer Our Prayer In Nigeria. I Suport President Buhari For Curruption
Nigeria Need Prayer For our Leader
Fayose is telling u the truth ok?let Mr jona come back to throne
The truth fact here is that….youth are leaders of tomorrow but the……..old men are still in power…what a country………….If there is no change by 2019 don’t think there would be one nigeria 2019
DENNIS BENUE rply my people’s who can chaleg God d God o most high d invisible &visible we Leader frm Above like kings David d son o jesse who there families refused hm &GOD remember hm his surprise hm family dat some 1 da control sheep bcm sheepad o human being,let,s wait 4God will who promise never fail,let’s vote 4 fayose & gudluck Ebele jonathan 4hm tenuer,God wil lead hm nd b Advocate ,stop insuiting person is a sin,do a rigt thing at d rigt tm,evn like some people said Nigerians corrupt u are nt corrupt in ur family through selfinsh in manner we all need prayer stop mour,k can u tell me whom u 1bcn in life by d tm u are in ur mother wob,GOD IS CONTROL,MAY D LORD ANSWER OUR PRAYER {AMEN}.