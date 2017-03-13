A Junior Secondary School student of Government Secondary School, Kachai, Raliya Suleiman has lost her right eye after her teacher’s cane hit her right eye because she came to school late.
Her Uncle, Sani Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust said
“Raliya was late for school that faithful day, 23rd February, 2017 and the teacher, Moses Aura asked her and many others to kneel down and wait for him. When he came back, he started beating her and the cane hit her right eye. She was rushed to the National Eye Center, Kaduna, unfortunately, they said the water in the eye had drained out and there was nothing they could do to salvage the eye”.