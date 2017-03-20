A final year student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Adesoji Adediran, has committed suicide, Punch reports.

According to reports, the 500-level student of Urban and Regional Planning Department allegedly hanged himself in the school’s hostel on Saturday.

It was learnt that his roommates, who had been away for a night study, returned in the morning to find his corpse dangling from the ceiling and alerted the school management.

The corpse was said to have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy after Owode division policemen removed the remains.

A classmate of the victim, who asked not to be identified, said Adediran’s remains were found around 5.30am.

He said, “He has two roommates. The roommates went for a night study on Friday. When they returned to the room on Saturday, they discovered that he had hanged himself with a cable. Nobody has an idea why he killed himself.”

A close friend of the victim, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed surprise at Adediran’s death.

He said, “As his friend, what pained me most was that we still played together on Friday night. He never opened up to me. We asked him to go with us for the night study, but he said he preferred to stay behind. Around 5.30am when we returned, we found his corpse. He was almost done with his final year project and he never complained of anything. We are a clique and we eat together; it was all fun, until we found his corpse.”

He described the deceased as “funny and lively”, saying Adediran couldn’t have suffered from depression.

It was learnt that the parents also objected to the idea of holding a candle-light procession in his honour, saying they wanted him to “rest in peace.” just as tributes have continued pouring in from friends of the victim on Facebook.