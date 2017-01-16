Korede Adeyanju, one of the recent graduates of the University of Ilorin, has been killed by some assailants in the Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State indigene, who rounded off his studies in History Education in 2016, was said to be awaiting the call up to the National Youth Service Corps, when he was attacked and killed last Friday.

The 22-year-old was said to have been rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead after a group of men broke into his apartment on Ayodele Raji Street and smashed a mortar on his head.

The corpse was reportedly deposited in the hospital’s morgue, while the case was reported at the Ipakodo Police Division.

The victim’s uncle, Kehinde Adeyanju, said the assailants were suspected to be members of the Badoo cult, a group which had been terrorising Ikorodu residents.

He said, “He finished schooling last year and was awaiting the national service. When the call up was delayed, he decided to start working as a cashier in a sports betting centre in order to get busy. He started the job last Monday.

“He had returned from work on Thursday and was chatting on the phone with some of his friends till the early hours of Friday, when the men entered the room.

“They had tried getting in through the sitting room, but the burglar-proof bars prevented them. They later went in through the bedroom after removing the burglar-proof bars, which probably were not strong enough.

“From what we saw, it appeared that he struggled with them before they overpowered him and smashed his skull with a mortar which they also left behind.”

Adeyanju explained that the Badoo gang had been killing residents with a trademark of leaving mortar behind after each operation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations had begun.

She said, “The case is under investigation. Investigation will reveal the cause of the death.”