Senior Pastor of the MegaFaith Ministries, Calabar in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State, Rev Tony Amba has revealed a harrowing experience with a snake living in his ceiling for over 10 years and many people are still astonished by his story.

He noted, “Everything that happened that day was nothing less than a miracle. What if this beast had injured anyone, they would have said a lot of things about me and the ministry, I cannot thank God enough for what he did for my family and me because I have been living in that house for about a decade. Only God knows how long the snake came into that place.’’

Narrating the whole event, Amba said “Two of my children were home alone when they saw that a something like a machete was piercing through the ceiling so they ran out of the house. Fortunately, one of our members was coming to the house at that time, and he is the one, who inquired from them what the matter was and they told him what they noticed in the ceiling.”

“In trying to find out if there was someone with a machete in the ceiling because the opening made was quite obvious, they set up a form of ladder to climb and look into the place, but saw something that looked like a tyre, but they discovered it was shining. They decided to use a bigger torch light, what they saw was a python and they were shocked.

“I just came back from a journey where I went to see my father in the Lord in Abuja and also attended a conference there. My coming into Calabar was to prepare for our yearly programme, ‘September to Remember,’ but before coming back, I already knew that a battle had been won because God is always in control.

“The occurrence did not come as a surprise but it was not natural, because what could the snake be possibly eating for those years it has spent in that place, it is indeed a September to remember for me ,my family and the MegaFaith Ministries,” he added.

Amba continued, “When I was alerted, I decided to call the police so that they can kill it because I am not the kind of person, who reads meaning to every little thing. But they refused, arguing that they could kill it and it transforms into a human being based on the incident that led to its discovery, so they left without doing anything.”

The clergyman ended up bringing Hausa snake charmers who accepted N20,000 to deal with the creature.

The reverend said that after killing the snake, area boys in his locale did not allow the snake charmers to take it away, as they turned it into a delicacy.

One of the Hausa men who ended the life of the serpent, Mallam Rabiu, speaking in Pidgin English, said: “The snake don live there for a very long time don live there for up to 10 years and when we kill am. I discover from the counting say the snake don live up to 19 years. There is a way we dey take count the mark wey dey the belle to know how long the snake don live.”

“The snake enter there when e still dey small , na for there wey the snake stay grow because we see different kind of fowl , rat ,lizard and dog bones, that na wetin we see for inside that ceiling be that.”

He, however, said that the snake did not appear ordinary because it almost disappeared while they were trying to kill it.

He said: “When we come inside the ceiling a second timer (the first time was before negotiating the price of killing the snake when they checked to ascertain its size), we did not see the snake again. We come begin break the ceiling before the thing come fall down.

“With the kind things wey dey our body, the snake no suppose attack us. I surprise when e begin open mouth to bite us.”