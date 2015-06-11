A 14-year-old girl (name withheld) has narrated how she was defiled twice by her father.The culprit, Adeboye Waheed, 48, has been arrested by policemen attached to Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.

The suspect, who was paraded before journalists yesterday, blamed the act on strange influence which befell him.

The victim lives with his father, step mother and four siblings on Adama Araro Street in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The lid was blown open when the victim, an SS1 student of Araromi Isoju Grammar School in Ikorodu, ran to a near-by church to report her ordeal.

She said: “My father started checking my private part, to check if I have started mensuration in 2014. On a particular day in November of the same year, I was sleeping on the floor of our one room apartment in the night, he removed myw rapper. My step mother was not around that day.

“He used his fingers to touch my private part and asked if I was menstruating. He also asked me if anybody had ever had sex with me, I said no. He said he would use his penis to test me to confirm the truth. That was how he forced his ‘manhood’ on me and covered my mouth not to shout. “From that time, I started bleeding till morning when I became weak and he did nothing. He warned me not to let anybody know.”

The victim said her father repeated the act on March 5 this year.

She added: “I was browsing with someone’s phone in the house when he asked me to remove my clothes. He put on condom and had sex with me. I felt very bad inside me but I could do nothing. The next day, I packed my belongings and ran away from the house to a near-by church. I really felt humiliated. Before I left, I threw away all the condoms he bought and dropped a note that he should not look for me.”

“At the church, I narrated what happened to me to them and they took the matter to the police.”

Waheed, who earlier refuted the allegation, claimed that a strange influence came upon him and he did not know what he was doing. He said: “Please police, journalists forgive me; I don’t know what came over me. I have been beaten thoroughly by Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) boys; that is why my eyes are swollen.”

Speaking on behalf of the zone PPRO, Mr Olorunfemi Shem, said all the investigations carried on the matter and the medical report from a government hospital showed that the crime was committed.

He said: “Our investigation and medical report from a government hospital proved that the girl was defiled by her father.”

New Telegraph