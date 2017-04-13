A senior lab attendant at the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital in Ghana has been arrested for allegedly selling the blood of pregnant women to ritualists otherwise known as Sakawa boys.

The lab technician, whose name is given as Stephen Enyan, was exposed following the frequent death of patients or their unborn babies at the hospital when they come for antenatal checks.



This resulted in complaints being made to the hospital and the Abura Dunkwa District Police were duly alerted about it, leading to further probing into the matter.

Stephen Enyan’s illegal trade in pregnant women’s blood was uncovered after one policeman posed as one of his customers. In a WhatsApp conversation, the policeman agreed to pay GH¢10,000 for the blood of a pregnant woman and offered GH¢250 as part payment. The lab technician was later arrested when he tried to recover his balance from the police officer. He is believed to have sold the blood for amounts ranging from GH¢5,000 to GH¢10,000.