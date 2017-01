A 22-year-old shared a photo of her breastfeeding her son on her wedding day and it has got people talking.

See what she wrote below;

“I enjoy nursing my son and I made sure when I chose my wedding dress I would be able to nurse throughout my entire night,” she said. “And I was able to. So I just want to share with women that no matter who doubts you or who turns their noses up to breastfeeding that it can be done. No one should feel embarrassed about feeding their child in the most natural way”