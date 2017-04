5 cartons of Malt

2 Hot Drink

1 Igbo Goats

4 Kola-nut

4 Alligator Pepper

N80,000 Cash

Below is reportedly a list of items demanded from each tenant for the burial of their landlord in Umuagu, Obingwa LGA of Abia State and it is currently trending. The items include: 5 cartons of Beer