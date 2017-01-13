facebook user mourns uncleA Facebook user has revealed how his uncle, Okechukwu  was allegedly poisoned while drinking with his friends on Christmas day.

He shared photos of his poster and wrote;

man mourns uncle who was murdered

“I lost brother, I lost best uncle it seen I have lost everything , the pain is still in my hrt, bro anybody in connection of poisoning you on 25 Dec where you are drinking with your friends..I know will be regretting it now.where u are Bec u think they ar Tru friend to you but not………Bro never u leave this people unfurnished I will do my own in the land of living do your in land of dead.still crying for this .ANUNUEBE okechukwu son of soil in mgbakwu Awka north LGA i Honourable Ifeanyi Daniel Uzuegbunam ur cousin from ukwulu say rest in perfect peace in Jesus name Amen