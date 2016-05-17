In what can be termed bizarre and shocking, a 20-year-old Adamu Mai-bisco has killed his father, mother, and two sisters in cold blood at Batayya ward in Potiskum town, Yobe state.

Sources gathered that the incident happened last night around 11:35pm before a distress call to the police led to arrest of the suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Toyin Gbadegesin confirmed that the suspect used a shovel to kill four of the family members and he was under investigation.

He said they were yet to find motive behind the killing, though the suspect confessed to the police that he had taken ‘Tramol and Indian hemp’ before carrying out the killings.

A neighbor who doesnt want his name mentioned revealed that the suspect is of the habit of threatning to kill even before the attack.

The family members killed were his father Malam Magaji Mai-Bisco, 65; Mother, Mama Ado, 50; sisters Aisha, 16; and Zainab,14.

It was alleged that the suspect who was fondly called Ado by his late mother came out of the house with a shovel and jack knife and said he had wiped out his family.

They were buried Tuesday morning according to Islamic rites.