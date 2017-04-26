

A 37-year-old woman in Uganda has found herself in the history books after it was discovered she gave birth to 38 children.

Mariam Nabatanzi Babiryeho nicknamed Nalongo Muzaala Bana which means ‘the twin mother who produces quadruplets,’ was said to have started having babies at the age of 13 when she was given out in marriage by her poor parents.

And over the years, she has created a record of having six sets of twins, four sets of triplets, three sets of quadruplets and two single births.

In an interview with reporters who discovered her, Babirye said her own father had 45 children from different women and the children came in multiple births.

“My father gave birth to 45 children with different women and they all came in quintuplets, quadruplets, twins and triplets.”

However, medical experts say Babirye is suffering from a rare genetic disorder which makes her pregnant very easily.

Dr. Charles Kiggundu, a gynecologist at Mulago Hospital confirms that she may have taken after her father as her case may be genetic.

“Her case is a genetic predisposition to hyper-ovulate, that is releasing multiple eggs in one cycle, which significantly increases the chance of having multiples,” Dr. Kiggundu said.

Babirye said she was married off at an early age and she gave birth for the first time at the age of 13 to a set of twins. She said she sought medical advice several times in a bid to stop having children but doctors advised her that since she produces so many eggs, it would be dangerous to her health.

However, Dr. Kiggundu said Babirye was not well advised because doctors could easily have performed a tubal ligation as a permanent method of contraception.