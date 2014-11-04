fayose wins

The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose and his wife Feyisetan are blessed with 5 handsome children, who are all boys. They are Joju, Rogba, Tomiwa, Nigba, and Boluwatife.

See a photo of all of them below

