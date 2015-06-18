There was a mild drama in Kano yesterday after 22-year-old Zainab Abdulmalik came to Freedom FM Kano as a guest and said she will give a car and a house to any man who marries her.

On hearing this on ‘Inda Ranka’ programme, men trooped to the radio station, saying they wanted to marry her.

The men even wrote down their names so she can interview them on first come first serve basis.

The police had to be called in to disperse the men after they refused to leave the radio station at the Sharada industrial layout area of the state.

According to Zainab, she decided to offer the items after she was betrayed by her longtime boyfriend.