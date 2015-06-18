There was a mild drama in Kano yesterday after 22-year-old Zainab Abdulmalik came to Freedom FM Kano as a guest and said she will give a car and a house to any man who marries her.
On hearing this on ‘Inda Ranka’ programme, men trooped to the radio station, saying they wanted to marry her.
The men even wrote down their names so she can interview them on first come first serve basis.
The police had to be called in to disperse the men after they refused to leave the radio station at the Sharada industrial layout area of the state.
According to Zainab, she decided to offer the items after she was betrayed by her longtime boyfriend.
292 on “PHOTO: Meet The 22-Year-Old Lady Who Promised To Buy Car, House For Any Man Who Marries Her”
I’m Interested in Zainab I Wish To Marry Her Not Bcoz Of Property I Want To Solve Her Problem
well,to get married is good.I like her not just what she has,but I need woman like her and get married with her and filed d bill as husband,if she can give me a chan’s to come in I promise to love and care for her,what u have is nothing to me,what I what is ur happiness DAT is all.If u are interested pls call my line 07063294391, I work in NDDC.
Fro benue state polytechnic zainab i marry u dat God work dis is my final year dis my 08094101222 send me ur facebook email
I think we have similar prblm i am little beat ok is only 4 we 2 see i think we make a gud home zainab 09097981942
see una whe 1 marry mumu people una go die .?una Whe the discorage them .una mumu die .ar the been na 1 of una whe she say she 1 marry una 4 carry that una dirtty body go.?una whe the say maybe she get HIV .na una father whe give her . ?zinad no marry any one of them .as farras na joke u the do no broblem 6tar ,my facebook name timothy nanpon my nomber 081671629330
Latez .. go back to school u don’t know how to wright
Lie guy man dis she tell u of having any problem my friend go n try ur luck
All you guys most be careful,HIV is rel.GOD happ you all in Jesus,
marriage is from almythy God nd not about access we ar human nd bound to mistakes the most is honest and fear of God then love exist
i will like to have mary u but pls seend me u contacs adrsss pls zaniab ko
See if u can marry me i will be happy just 4 get about dos things, all i need is ur love okay, i love and i no that u iove me 2, am happy 4 that :* pls take my kiss ok, i miss uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu?
i am also intresting to marry her if at all i can locate her my phone no is + 2348144076520
All of u are fools, u want 2 marry a lady u don’t even knw bcos of her wealth, i pity all of u. U think marriage is a bed of roses.
Do u know maybe she’s having a deadly cronic or bad contacgeous deases.what of if she has HIV?
am really really sorry for u peoples,becouse of money, house, and a car u want to marry a woman that u dont even knws anymore.u dont no what is happen to her in the hearlth.heyyyyyyyyyyyyy man becerful life is dangerouse oooooooooooooooooo
some boys will die for money
love is not a wealth de girl she after sameting not love
pls easther i need ur no
my guy see something, world don fish, GOD forgive us oooooooooo
can’t u give me your number?
PLEASE YOU SHULD SEARCH FIRST B4 MARRY A MAN.,BCOS MANY MEN COME 4 MONEY & A CAR FROM U .
she may hav human infection virus go to medical test b4 aceptin her request
Miss Zainab Abdulmalik, what is your GSM (Phone) number?
Zainab you are still young with a brighter future. There is no hurry in life, be patient, your right husband will come at the right time. Don’t for the sack of your past experience and make hasty decision that you will regrate in future. encourage your self and move on.
By the way what is your source of income? Inherited or hard work or what? remember that you still have many more years to live. Manage your finance well or do you have a tree that bears money. Your past experience should teach you something. Be wise.
ESTHER YOU ARE 4 MUCH I REALLY APPRECIATE UR ADVICE 2 ZAINAB BLESS U GOD ESTY
I want a woman and not her money
na only god no the treu about zainab.
Esther,may god keeps, keeping u acknowlagibly,for ur advice on zainab isues,its really a grt advice if she has a tree that bears dooh for her,let her goahead and spend the dooh,Oyeah.
A 22year old girl, where did she get money to buy a car and a house to a man? The men trooping out to marry this are equally not mentally sound, for if they are they would not stupidly rush out for such gift. watch Greek gift it kills.
Pls my sister I beg u in the name of god don,t do dat oooo year man will come and if year man as go he will come back n meet u
iwant to merri her
i am going to marry u if and only if u will love me the way i will love u and lets keep the issues of money aside and lets show love to each other as husband and wife, bcos right now am already in love with u zainab, my number is 08031369535.
Zainab, This is not the way. The Lions,scorpions,lizards,cats and some innocent one will appear. Just an advice, First is that you will drop angry and think on what you want in marriage. [ If you want who Loves you or whom you use as toys or rags ]. If you need one as a husband, then bend down and search. It’s hard to get, but sweet when found. Money and wealth are not all. 09095032222.
If u want 2 marry,wait 4 a rightful person ok,08139252897,am interested,
Scripture is fulfillin
Live drama, see faces of men who want fortune without working and planning for it
I want to marry bcos i need a wife now
If you have been disappointed was that a reason for you to offer yourself with such options. Use the Ramadan period and pray for God intervention in your life otherwise what you will see now may times two or more of the previous. May God grand you the best I pray.
Am here , an upcoming artist from jalingo, base in lagos city. if u wish to be a celebrity wife, then call me +2347010290719
I wnt to marry her nt bcus of her house or her money, i wnt to show her love & care so dat she woud feel like woman. 08131223632
babi u are my heart desire, I think am ready to take u ther. Am a vibrant young man of 24 yrs of age. Call dis number to Knw abt me.(07068201841)
bcos of house and a car poverty enshrinking people
zainabu u don’t force ur self on man. relax ur own destined god fearing man is on the way so don’t be negative to your self. bcs naija men don’t want to do anything. if they pretend to be good their worst so don’t be deceived by any bodies who present himself to u to be good. thanks 4 now zainab.
Wat is d problem girl,why do place a price on u,being doing dat,men we disapont u,i pray God wil meet u @point of need………cal me for prayers 08034804875
Zainab,don’t put ur trust in men. God is d only one 2 give ur husband. Why not relax as ur stl young. Ur inducement 2men may be d begining of anoda heart break 4 u.
Joseph umar
I won,t married a lady who i don,t even know ,because of money.
I dnt like u but i like ur money if it s a good money
Zainab, any man that come at this moment when you are really in need of a man to spend for the rest of your life with will hurt you more than whatever your ex may do, men of this days are desperate n they can go to any length to get you & hurt you at the end. Its ramadan period, please use this month opportunity to ask Allah of want you want n be patient, don’t rush. You still young n pretty, be careful. Good men are hard to find n never use the power of money to get what u want cuz it wouldn’t last long.
Zaniab dont put your self in another problem take it cool god will look in to you problem.am giving you fartherly advice all this boys are olosho.you can call my no for advice i live in osun state.08032392461.
What condition be this? oh, malama lapiya?
helo zainab, pray to God 4 ur destined husband disapointmt may turn to apointmt.
zainabu u don’t have to hurry ur self cos men of world especially dis obondo naija they are not ready. take for instance tell dem u are deaf and dumb and at d same time tell dem u are unable to work around and u are searching for a man dey will never rush u like dis never! haba naija men na wahhhh u
I did see any in u Zainab that are pple bordering them self your ur not fine at all and money means nothing, some bdy like me i can’t border my self coz of u haba we many like that OK all those that it are just a wronge ppl
SLM, ZAINAB I feel i will be better for u if u can choose me to be ur future pertner, but think well about me, my number is 08034012813
ZAINAB Take care of yourself you will see reasonable man that going to married you ,let your prayer be strong in dis rahamanda time almight allahu who aspect ur prayer tnks
Men don’t be lazy or dependent on ladies wealth, bcos if you re educated, businessman or have a good occupation, Definitely ladies will come your way seeking for relationship/ marriage, then you make a choice.
Zaina pls change your mide just pray 4 god and god will giv you a husband hu will enter rain bcos of him to feed u
i’m single of 26years old & also searching for whom to marry, if zainab is God fearing lady I will marry her, she cann’t give me what God has not destined for me. car & house are necesity of life. so, therefore lets path away with car & house. 08130634965
I am interested in zainab i want to marry her as my wife. I am a young man of 31 years old and god fearing heart. Thanks. (Phone 08171273817).
That is prblm humanbing smbd announce herself 4 u,u ar start surfer urself.If u need a wife flw d right channel and zainab sorry
for hw long do we wait for mere tradition to dictate gud or bad idea or principle,by d way y cant a
woman make a choice of love bt only man shd do always lets start to question most tins we av acceptd unquestionably
,most of dem i believe wi bow evenb4 simpu analysis.afta all seyidah khadijat proposed to d prophet muhammed despitw d fact she was weahthy,wel zainab u a not wrong if u cannot get i wish to help u out either to marry u or get u connectd.pls dont feel shamefu frm ill talks,salam alaekii 08166667576
Zinab; Marriage not about wealth which you and I knw, as matter of fact any man who appear to married at this time will still lead you to more problm, because is about peace not wealth
To hell wit ur car nd house for me i cnt mary such woman it may be thrug her behaviou dat she iz nt getin any husband. But any tin una se nd hear is GODWIN
some of dis gifts ar frm blacksea of marine spirit operates in caribean city .de demons used black beautiful gals to seek for men to initiates..bcareful men for ur biz and ur life
PLZ zanib dont turn up dat ur name is a respected nowadays some men are just so how bad just pray 2 Allah 4giveness in dis month of ramadan dat is what have 2 said infact ur name is my mother’s plz believe in Allah and ask allah 4 need he will answer ur prayer and i will put u in prayer when ever i pray i wish u dy susses tank 4 recieving dis information have a nice day.
Zainab is a joker. She does not know her worth and what marriage is all about. Using material things can not attract the real husband to you
funny hw wll u marry someone u knw notin about….ask ur self y is she not waitin for a man who wll married her ……
Zainab! i hear abt ur offer on d media. i undastand hw u feel. bt neva allow dat 2 make u jump in2 wrong decisions. at d age of 22 yrs. ur future is very bright & hopefully u’ll soon hook up wit sum1 who’ll luv, care, pamper & wil be able 2 manage u & take u 4 who u are. DO YOU KNOW DAT, DAT GATE MAN OR DRIVER WHO WORKS 4 U MIGHT B D 1 WHO GOD HAS CHOSEN 4 U? or do u underrate them. woman jst pray 4 d man of ur flesh & blood. NOTE: u can call me 4 more counselling. 08179156280 or 08167980932
no good decision is made when u re bitter…get urself together first
The actions of those young men are clear confirmation of the level of poverty in Nigeria,where pple marry 4 money nt luv, u don’t even know whether d lady is HIV+ or insane. The worst disease on earth is poverty. God save Nigerians
what is car or house compare to marriage, u are looking for a man to destroye his future. in fact u are send by the devil,u better remove that thing from de nonsense.
She is young.to know that god has pwer over everything.god’s time is the bestever.why worry u self have faith.in an area of difficulty there lies opportunity
imagine the small world we are? Even mummywater wil come out and speak. My follow mens wil seaching for her even droping dere life number? O’h God am @ ur hand o.
Nothing i can say 4knw but try 2give me chance.dis my n 08063296092.call so thart i can heip u’bcous ismy work,you n wy..cous am liven in zaria
I love my sister esther encouragemant,it also encourage me too, my beboveed sister there are many men that will come to marry u bcos of your moeny ,properties that will they porporry world but no one love u , my dear home without love is dangeruos tolive, do not buy any man with your money in the name of marriage . Many sisters out there above your year yet not married why are u i harry pls wait for godtime ,yours time will come oneday. Every women have hubsand been patience godtime is the best .
marriage is not only about money , how can you do this to tell the that you are so senceless
My names are isah mohammed i am from auchi in edo state,she can call me on this number09025713469 thanks god bless u?
am chinedu 4rm ph,i think dis is not d real cheanel to get a husband.as matter of fact dis is a disgrace to humanhood to give money car and house 4 some one to marry u.my dear better think towice b4 u end up committing sucide,
Dont worry Allah will solve your problem Insha Allahu. From Jibril. My no 08035715997
Life is hard as u can see people want to marry for money,well I’m not intrested in Zainab I’m seeking for good woman to start a life with contact me +2348168547632
ZAINAB,I AM A CHRISTIAN AND ONLY IF U CAN CHANGE 2 MY RELIGION THEN LET’S ENGAGE IN COURTSHIP 4 SUMTIME AND KNW HWFAR..OK
You’re not serious
I pray dat d gud lord will contn to bless u and give u corage in Jesus name amen.
pls. & pls. Zainab don’t force your self on men, wait for God time and keep on praying. God can never cheat his/her servants hold on to your faith
Its quiet unfortunate a young lady of that age is regretting on passed experience I suppose you go back to school and invest the money instead of focusing this so called search for a future husband…
Zainab .u need 2realise that where there is will .Allah always make way. this step is a hard way. think twize.”ur still a gazell but not bronze”.gdlk.
call me o08169270033
I love you my angel08169270034
I pity you all, who is after money and Car,guys pls go out there and work hard so you can marry a girl of your choice than to marry a girl because of her wealth?
I pity you all, who is after money and Car,guys pls go out there and work hard so you can marry a girl of your choice than to marry a girl because of her wealth?
Is not becaus of wealth is all about love, i what you to be my life partinal, pls i love you do not miss ur oppotunity am d right person call 08142933675 pls i miss you my feature wife and love you can test me b4 carry on
You people are complete fools, why do you want harvest a field that you don’t know why the owner has decided to abandoned it in the farm?
so some men are killing themselves because of empty offer, how did they think that a girl of 22yr will do does thinks, will she steal it from her parent or what? I pray 4 those jobless guys who think that a such manner will come 4 them, instead of looking 4 what 2 do they are busy looking 4 whom to kill & destroy.
men!Find out why the other guy had to run,
at the hearing of this what came to my mind was what is the source of the wealth,is the girl a HIV patient,is she really a woman,the men that re aimlessly hurtling to marry her have they critically scruntinize and contemplated over the issue,could she give rise to offspring,would she be faithful to you,would she employ you as her sex toy,what would be the fate of the victim after marriage,
remember money is not everything rather the root of all evils
there is an ibo proverb that says the carcass of an elephant îs difficult to dismember can be believeable but cannot be exhausted can never be true
be mindful nd careful this is rapture to avoid later regret
why selling your beauty it is too ovious for u to sell your beauty @answer this quation are u lack of opportunity or what bible says is fulfill?@@ i will marry u if you are a vegin but don,t buy me car @also a world woman is dangerious @man take note
To be sincere, any guy that promise to marry you is suffering from disease called ‘poverty’ and you are riskly handing over your happiness for life.
nawao! who knows hw many guys dis lady must have killed in d money and wealth. God save ur people from all dis marine spirit. There is God oooo!
That is not a passport to success or finding d rite man. Wait 4 d rite man. Even if u are desable, ralax in God.
My sister sick for spiritual assistant and advise,alfa,pastor or herbalist,all this our people are gold diggers who have no option or solution to your problem.
go to hell
My sist.pls becareful don’t alow de anger of disappointment shld over shadow de sense of ur reasonin to ve ability to pray to allah for new life,considere it as act of GOD,probably u pple are not made to be togeda n u must kno dat breaki relationship is beta dan breaki marriage,stop thinking foolishly beside u are still a child may GOD DELIVERED U AMEN.
Pls waith for ur time ur time never reach continue praying god we anw ur prayer 08067359585
Am interested in it i don’t like to talk too much dis is my number u can call me..08161147834
Zainab u need deliverance,may God come to u rescuer if not will be doom,seek God face now
Wonders shall neva end!!! na man dey marry woman abi na woman dey marry man. wao.. endtym is fast approaching… everybody shuld 2 b very carefuloo…
You have the same name with my baby. As of your age , you are still ok . Every problem has an expring date. Use the opportunity of this holy month for allah intervtion. Forget about your weaith issue real marriage is than how you thing. Allow allah to choice a husband for you ,that is the only way you can have peace in marriage.
remember u are not d only one with a croken heart# pray 2 God 2 save u bcs u are not an ordinary girl
men u are trying 2 beat a dead horse bcs zainab lack delieverance
Am of d view dat Zainab is not an ordinary girl and men are beating d dead horese
takeheart n calm down baby,pray over it n wait for God time,abraham waited long upon d lord n he recieved his promise
I am interested to see her for couple of an advices. 08029479135
Thanks
knock it shall b open,ask it shall b given,fine u shall c,dearest our creator is a possibility God summit ur problem to him
SALAM ZAINAB. PUT BEHIND ISSUE HOUSE & CAR ALTHOUGH, THEY AR IMPRTNT BT 2ME, AR NT NECSRY. I WL MARY U BCS OF ALLAH.ALLAH SAID ANYBODY DAT COMES 2GETHR BCOS HIM WL BE UNDR HIS SHED ON D DAY OF QIYAMAT IF ACTUALY U AR SINCERED 2UR WORDS. MATERIALS THNS AR MEANS 2AN END BT NT AN END.07056200021
MEN NA SO? LOL! NA MONEY UNA WANT MARRY? OGHENE BI KO! NA END THIS WORLD WAN END SO OO!
I have been disappointed before but it though me a very big lesson that all that gliters are not gold. Zainab wait for the right person who will pamper and care for you. Do not rush into marriage because you will definitely rush out. Wait patiently beause God’s time is the best.
I pity my fellow guys……
Do you knw there is HIV/AIDS !
You want to rush and marry her wealth.
Pls dear you people should think twice o.
Life has no duplicate ooo…!
Mostly I think people should rush to make heaven….!
GOD FIRST OoooH!
Thank you.
All of u that want to marry her are fools,becouse of money u want to marry who u dont know and the source of her money at 22 she can buy all this thine,i advice u all to work hard and make ur own money then ur can go for a woman of ur chioce,for left her may have a reson
I PITY SOME MEN
to zainab i’ m using this medium to clear my self that i don’t need as wife despite the fact that I’m single bcos I have my lover & I’m contented with her. so I wish her best of luck.
sanab allah provide good husband 4 u and take care of u in d name of almight allah
hmmmmmmm wht a wicked world 08030886007 call me
hmmmmm wht a wicked world 08030886007 csll me
Even if u are d most ugly lady in ur state of origin, love will surely find u. Jst hv an open mind and believe in love, u still hv tym to live life n love life. I wish u love.
I know this girl very well.. She is an HIV patient.. Don’t be deceived!
zainab , God time never let . 08036513732
zainab what’s ur problem? Think deeply b4 taken a step, think b4 u do is better than do b4 u think. Walk toward god to present ur man for u, life is not how u think. Whatof if they behave the same. A word is for the wise. For more tips u can call this number 08138328230
i have understand what zainab need not really a husband but Jesus Christ. she was abandoned a man, i she is frustrated. the only panacea to this problem is total submission God. my dear sister, Jesus love you, HE(Jesus) should be your first husband. remember delay could be dengerous.
love is not all about money is all about peace.so as A men like me you don have money to gave me
Zainab salam u hav made the greatest mistake pls u can cal 4 advice if u wish 07036830590
Am very much in, if she contact me am a student of federal poly idah kogi state. 08109175598 tanz i will give u my best an live the rest for God to take over. Waiting to here from u.
At 22years you are worried? Who told you that he is your life partner? The issue of car and house as an obtion does not a raised. Just wait for God time,Zainab.
hi babe,i knw u may need ur trib. Anyway,i came from imo state,a futo graduate,studied project mgt technology,i dnt need ur car & house,i only need a good job from u,& ur real soul-mate & love. Then i’ll give u what u need 4 real because am in. My contact:+2348035679698.
hi babe,i knw u may only need ur trib. Anyway,i came from imo state,a futo graduate,studied project mgt technology. pls,i dnt need ur car & house,i only need a good job from u,& ur real soul-mate & love. Then i’ll give u what u need 4 real because am in. My contact:+2348035679698. tanx.
i am administrator from kogi state 07037671737
pls zainab dn make miskate becurs most men dt wil cme 2 u and say i love,s hall liayin day are after money and property pls my advice 4 u s dis pray 2 god an he shall bless u wit what ever u say, god almighty wil gard u thanks ……..kogi
Abu mama’s during ya kare
call dis noba for advice 08064880389
I knw hw u feel,pls dnt b in a rush 4 a hsbd u r young swt n btiful, even without placin any offer d rgt man wil come, u can call me im frm warri – 08020702044
na research sample all of una bi here.
una ho wound Ooo. marriage is sweet to many but it is the leaving together that causes all the troubles. be careful
What u took 4 granted is what others are dying for,pls b watchful n b wise frm warri-Delta state u can call dis no. 08038163915
what led to the separation, in the first instance, needs to be addressed b/4 another step is taken by the intending suitor, else …….. WATCH CRITICALLY B/4 INVESTING YOUR INTEREST.
90 percent of a single guy wud want to marry her…… likewise me
@ Zenaibu u can contact me 2ru dz numba 4 more detail, 08137777098.
is good to be good but it is very bad to be bad for more cal success
U are right zainab. bt i may be ur adviser.call dis no 4 consultation.08132464641
I promise I will not disappointe if are serious am here for you 08138560759
pls God tim is d best
if you are interested on cal dis no. 07035482115
Car and House promised by you is not the issue, they issue is this. Nothing good in life, that comes easily. You that wanted to offer car and house knows your plan. Free gives are good, but sometimes too bad. Therefore nothing goes for nothing, i hope you understand what i mean Eric Haron
Nigeria people
If the police are wise in nigeria these are the kind of social test that is sometimes carried out by university students in order to some secret findings. For with the same radio an sss agents can as well announce that she is willing to give out a huge amount of money that will attract interesting criminals. If at last the number of candidates needed are available then you begin the test depending on what the police want. Though this way ritual killers can be caught, armed robbers.cheaters. The lady can then change her identity for the same work in another state for security. That’s how security is built
Hajiah zainab plz take easy may Allah surpraise u soon.08135496091
SISTER ZAINAB .WHY CAN ‘T U WAIT 4GOD TIME? PLS LOVE NOT THE WORLD NEITHER THE THING IN THE WORLD FOR LOVE OF THE WORLD IS LOVE FLESH
If you say that you need a guy to call your husband all this men that write to you, why can’t you choose from them, and beer it in your mind that if your age is 22yrs then knw that you are still a young girl, so you still have a enough time ok.
If you say that you need a guy to call your husband all this men that write to you, why can’t you choose from them, and beer it in your mind that if your age is 22yrs then knw that you are still a young girl, so you still have a enough time ok.
MY DEAR ZAINAB MUCH AS I PRAY THAT YOU GET THE RIGHT MAN IRRESPECTIVE OF RELIGIOUS BACKGROUND, I WILL ADVICE YOU TO LOOK BEFORE YOU TAKE A LEAP. MARRIAGE IS GOOD AND ADMIRE YOUR COURAGE ANYWAY. IT SHOWS THAT YOU DON’T WANT TO LIVE A KIND WAYWARD LIFE STYLE.
GET LOVED FIRST FIRST BEFORE YOU THINK OF WHAT YOU CAN DO FOR THE MAN THAT TRULY LOVES YOU. TAKE A TRIP OUT OF KANO TO MAYBE LAGOS OR ANY OTHER PLACE FOR A FEW WEEKS, MAKE A RESPONSIBLE FRIEND AND FORGET THE PAST AND THEN PLAN AHEAD.
GOD WILL GUIDE YOU INTO THE REALITY OF LIFE. YOUR FRIEND 08088894509
why all these drama,allowed her to come and receive her final lesson. even if u drop aircraft u go learn ooooooo odee
Zainab u are right,that is good,iam suppoting u bcoz,our religons said:don’t approch a zina.but the man you want mrry,you most investigate aganst him,make sure that she have a good vehievour and good caracter.god bless your mrrg.07035361566
well all have to say is she should think twice before she acts
Hmmmm sorry the guys summitting their names and number are guys with death heart gold diggers non-sense the zainab self is not serious by telling the world ur trouble, she just open her yash publically.
If she is caring &have fear of l will be ok with her but l went go down on her kneel & talk 2 God about the issue 08137611568
I don’t have to much things to say all I no this is not marriage men am sorry for you all that after her bcus you all we daily and gone (money is the root of all evil.07031000614
Better wait for the right time, there is no man ready to marry, they will just cheat you at last.
Pls my sister,hav it in mind dat God neva closs anyway without opening another,wait 4 God he will diffiniately giv u de desire of ur heart,he wipe away ur present tears and filled u wit blessings dat will neva add any sorow.
Are you trying to dare men because of your wealth or what
Too funny,
Men why are you rushing?
Pls dear they is no hurry in life just be patient and wait for God time cos God time is always the best ( 09099369170)
May God punish poverty,zainab u see body take use men play o,u were supos 2 say u lookin 4 a man 2 pay his groom price
ooh men we are finished woman again after causing problem 4 us in the garden of iden, here they hv come to take our place. Infact only God will deal with dat girl, men pls be warn dis is endtime moooh.
Some persons are saying Gods time is de best so zainab should Wait, Luk let me tell u dere is no special tme 4 God, all tme is Gods tme besides is dere any constitution dat says dat only men should luk 4 wife?
I’m Intersted Call +2348164515767
Zainab pls dn’t put ur self 4 entertaiment,use this month of Ramadan 2 pray 2 God
Esther has cleared the way. Zainab i am a man and i must tell you thar men are cunny. it depends on the choice you make. if yoi want a man you can easily get a man. but if you eant true Love, a helpmate and the bone of your bone. then i will advice you to hide yourself. pretend as if your a sickler or anything other kind of pretence. in that course look well that is when you xan find your true love. because any man eho loves you as a sickler or an HIV and aids carrier can love you forever. but im not saying you should pretend you r a sickler or so. but you know other things to do.
be wises my sister dont give men the impresaion that you needed a husband more than a true love.
Pls bewarned for marriage is for better for worst. no matter how rich you can be, you can not control marriage if you r not experienced. let your past build your present but dont let the past ruine the future
Endtime ball is ringing guys are busy given Der name, all in name of money. Pls no women without a Mission will do such. Open ur eyes Nige.
MY DEAR ZENAB I ADVICE TO COME TO JESUS COS HE IS D ONLY SOLUTION U NEED. WEST NO TIME AND LOOK FOR HIM HE WLL GIV U D PEACE AND LOV UR AFTER
Sorry for the disappointment lady God will surely comfort you. but this is my humble advise to you, you do not need man now but God. Try to submit to God he’ll give you some one that will loves you and accept you in every thing please dear be patient the lord is your strength in the time like this may the peace of God be with you. Meanwhile do not give your life to anyone who comes because of your voice thanks
Men eeen shing ur eye oo,were do u tink dat a girl of 22y will get money to buy house and car, i tink dat girl to some tin,and she need men for somtin no for marriage ,guys reason well ooo,i no get phone no ooo.
Its not over until its over. Zainab sky is thy limit. Just hold on and be strong. Be of good courage. Only the wish of God can prevail over your life and everything God created were perfect. Dear Zainab, you are a young girl of just 22. Be patience for you not to regret your action. Forget about the past and continue. Let your past be your stepping stones
i want to merri her this my nomber 08131950040
H! Zainba
Am intersted, you can call me on this number 07065330028
Though marriage is part of life,but seek for God intervention first,remenber the terlor come by night but joy coming in moninig,i pray for your boyfriend to rethink,because the enemy you known is better than the angel you dont known,money is sweet but can not solved all problem.
I again wish you peace and happiness,be patience my ever livng God wil met you at the point of your need,08034386510
u don’t have a single faith y. prayer is the best solutions to u pray to who created u my dear u don’t need to voice out on this matter u are looking gud plz don’t sell or self chipper
Guyz why una be fool every time una wan dey chop orange wey u plog………….but zainap are ok wait for time now.jungle don mature even lions the shave ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhChineke
Zainab pray and wait 4 God time because God time is d best.
Zainab relax the right one will soon come insha Allah.
are u looking for a man like me because am not rich at all
Women are really dying for lack of pricing.
As a Muslim sister is this the best way to marry? and I believed u are not a practising Muslim if u are, pray to Almighty Allah to guide u. Don’t spoil Islam, but remember what so ever u do on earth u reward is wait u hereafter do spoiled Islam
Go back to your boyfriend and make peace with him ok
08105990605
Is not because of wealth i what u to be my life partinal am the rigth person do not miss oppotunity
My Daughter Zainab, please listen to this: Marriage is not about money, is not about wealth, is not about beauty,is not about handsome, intelligent, and is not about education. Marriage is all about Love, Peace and joy. when these three elements are not there, then it is not longer marriage. I know you have been disappointed by someone who you think he cares for you but here you are; be patience, your disappointment will definitely turn to appointment if and only if you surrender you life to God.
As Salam alaikum zainab, I don’t know no matter how the problem you r facing at the moment believed. One it will vanished In shaA’Allah but I advice is if what I’m seeing is that true you can’t get true lover with this formular, I’m living in Nigeria stays in UK but my Advice for you as a Muslim is to go to Saudi (holy land) with good intention and for Forgiveness from Allah believe me everything will be sorted In shaA’Allah
Iam ready 4 dat pls
Pls anty Zainab don’t be in haste, u are still young.settle down u choice is coming OK inshallah I will pray for u.
Isa 4:1; Matt 24:4-41 Heaven & Earth will pass away but not a dot frm Jesus (Bible) will fall off. End Time! 08085800602
Pls sis z. it is only in JESUS u’ll find real peace, satisfaction & joy. He is d way, truth & life. ur sis. Binta Jalingo has found HIM. Pls. come now & u’ll not regrate. God bless u.
Sis. Zainab, satisfaction, joy & peace can’t be found in man, but only in JESUS. He is d way, truth & d light. HE died on d cross so dat we may hv life. Ur Sis. Binta Jalingo has found HIM (JESUS) & she is secured in him JESUS. Pls came & also receive ur. God bless u.
Plssss my muslim sista just try to pray hard insha allah god will surely put u tru nt dis way. Even if u are 32 i dont think dis is d best i will try put ur name in my prayer in dis romadan
do u know d girl was addmited in d hospital oh oh sorry guys
him pls don’t worry
Niger no go feet change o, 22yrs old, having a house nd a car, hemmmm, anyway dat mite be 1 of d change na, but hop say u no put hand 4 bad thing o, b/cos at age 22, u hav a house nd a car 2 give out 2 a man, nawa o, wahala 4 niger, hahahahahahahahahaha
Niger no go feet change o, 22yrs old, having a house nd a car, hemmmm, anyway dat mite be 1 of d change na, but hop say u no put hand 4 bad thing o, b/cos at age 22, u hav a house nd a car 2 give out 2 a man, nawa o, wahala 4 niger, na only u waka com
zainab.pls i have been looking for an oppotunity like dis.pls am so much intrested in granting your request.dis is my number 07038756811 call nw.am waiting for ur call
Women are evil dont bleave of what she said she is jos play
let’s talk on phone just call me 1st 07061614466
Oh…dis z not d best thing 2 do,don’t make a decision dat u wil regret all your days.Des men are only interested n your money.God has a bright future for u,how i wish u’ve accepted Jesus in2 ur lif.
pls i which to speak with u b4 i say anything, I’m muslim from ibadan dis my no to call 08163159234
a man goes to such a lady want to become the rag and mop of the car,house and also the sacrifaction of the lady, so men beter raeson your selfs thaks.
am interested 09035228146
I have notin 2 say pls call my line 08030725353 and i will disclose my self
i see nothing wrong with someone expressing her pains,i have a similar experience like her(s),i don’t trust women and hope to marry one someday. i think this is my opportunity..i will gladly marry on one condition that u will never disrespect me and will luv me for who i am.. my name is Gbolahan..Phone number:-08184065271.
whats ur definition of luv zainab?i ve been told a million lies buy girls/ladies and yet i still believe in luv..y are u given up,Y put a price tag for marriage..these is quite interesting,av bin waiting a long time to c dis prophecy come to past, a beautiful lady seeking a mans hand on marriage.i can give u luv as long as u won’t intimidate me with ur status..
Oh my dear sister, know very well that no one is without life challenges but the nobles keep theirs to themselves and a mistake is not likely to correct another. You are all u av got pls dont compromise urself and foget not that life is full of deceite. There are countless men but very few caring and faithful husbands.All u need is renew ur faith in ur creator, comport urself, be good to all and everything will work out well. May Almighty Allah give u everlasting happiness and joy aamin.
lol i can’t even type anything……..but zinab u are not a good Muslim u don’t believe in God
I think we have desame prblm im little beat ok i blev we will make very gud home zainab if only u accpt my reqst 09097981942
wahala deyoooo,u never see something u go soon see,u ar a disgrace 2 ur family even to ur state of origin
ZINAB, AM HERE FOR U WIT PURE HEART, IF U WIL BLIV ME? I DNT NEED ANYTIN 4RM U OK.JST CALL DIS NUMBA 08077656118.NAME NOBLEIYKE,LOVE IS REAL.
Pls if u can call me with dis nomber 08099636303 u have see a virtue man which have God feel
I luv her nd i want her 2 be the mother of my unborn luvly kids 2 cum. u cn contact me on 08107186019.
hmmmmmm 22 and u r already mad @ yur self 4 not having some1 around ur world, wat a pity, I will advice u pray 4 God to FORGIVE UR sins first and see if a real man will not knock on ur door
poor men wait 4 Zainab to marry u don’t prove ur man . zainab will walk up as early as possible to go and open her firm while u as d husband will b sleeping and snoring waiting 4 zainab to come back 4rm work and put food in yur mouth
I am interesting if she well dis may number 07066677282
my nameis brown, i wil marry her with any of her offer because gril i intended to marry break my heart, i need her if she agree.
Am back from hell cell 23 i will marri u and take u back to my place in hell:dis is my number 666
It as always been my dream to marry a notherner, i will not marry you because of your car, house or your money, i will marry you because you are willing and ready to get married, you can give those things out to your relative, all i need from you is love and respect, as i will love and respect you as well, you can call me if you care 08132862819
DO YOU THINK A NORMAL LADY CAN BEG MEN TO DATE HER, I CAN ALSO SEE SOME FOOLS SUBMITTING THEIR NUMBER. FOR A 22 YEAR OLD GIRL TO BEG FOR A DATE, DON’T YOU SEE THAT THOSE WHO SUBMITTED THEIR NUMBER ARE WILLING TO DIE. WELL, I HAVE SAID. MINE. U DON’T EVEN CARE WHERE SHE GOT HER MONEY.
God shall provide a gud husband for u,dnt be desperate all u need is just to trust and obey for their is no other way to be happy in the lord.pls a man u will run to now is a man who is only after ur moni and not ur love.am in Niger state.=07062800893
hahaha DAT girl na mummy water she want to marry som1 for ritual God go punish zainab idiot
zainab full yourself together and move on i assure u dis by God grace u wll find the right husband.08148588818
wallahy summa tallahy I wll married ur not bcoz of ur propaty just want slove ur plbm, dis my email [email protected] or 2348060696370,2348023394927
Pls can we talk 1 n 1? O8136172433
Zainab, I sincerely advise you to pray Allah to give you a good man inshallah and stop projecting your wealth because many might be interested just for that.
mey allah helf you to punish everything to normal thinks
I v her nt becos of properties i av a lot of story dis my contact or u can chart wit me in faceboo abiodun smart olaiya
all of them they are harmrobbriñg boys be wise
zainab walai i can hlp u out of dis adversity,bkz we are trained to help pple on such,nt marring u bt hlp u get d real man……..no condition is parmanent.08125544382,09091718205 jst gv me a call.since u were emanated 4rm man(ribs of man) dat precise man wch u wr created 4rm wil kum by hm slf insha Allah.call me.
pls call this number 08026339076
Call me 08030471165
Zainab, to marry is very good, but let God u are serving provide u a man that can love and not u to love him. May I asked u, HOW OLD ARE YOU? Anyway you were in hurry that u lost ur verginity to a man who was not from God.Always put ur request to God and not to come on air to request for man for marriage.
do u kwn were and hw she get such money.the devil u kwn is better than the angel u dont kwn
Pls Xainab sorry bcoz no tym ix late. by ALLAH grace I’ll find husband soon.
My name is umaru from kwara n zainab not bcos of wht u have bt i jst wnt u to do wht we call check n balanceses of urself hope any thing going wrong with u if not am interested in u n here is my gsm number try n contact dis number from to tomorrow 07033823454
I wnt a girl that will married me bt i am an applicant n here is phone number n wnt a true don’t seek bcos of i am an applicant u will not married me pls bt married me bcos prophet mohammed n my Facebook user name is umaru yabagi n evni my whtsapp.
Zainab inason ki badan kudinki ba kuma ban sani ba ko zaki iya auren soja , nima mutumin kano ne ga numba nawa dan allah ki kira 08068715201. Ina sauraren kiranki.
my own advice for u zainab is that, remember that god is in control, what ever you feel about your ex-boy friend dont make such harsh decision.just pray for the righteous husband G0d wll really supply a loving,caring and good husband one that possess all the qualities u want from a man. ur brother with phone.07064686810
for more advice
Zainab,No matter how a lizard stay long inside water, it can never change 2 become a crocoadie,keep on praying God ll deliever u, although u re still young but l can’t blame u any more bcoze everybody have him/her own life style, dat is urs and God ll deliever u 4rm dis situation. 08115692743.
i need u as a wife not because of ur money,ur beautiful since am working I think I did not need ur money,i need a woman who is serious àbout marriage,and ready to marry here is my number,07011609922
i will like to marry you…if u wish me to do all what u deserve my requests @ zainab..ur money and house are none of my consciences but the true Love from ur blossom hearth full hearth love is the best not to repelled me with your money and house pls keen that comment
pls I like ur offer how do we start this num 08034427519 from cross river stste thank
zainab u ar too young enough because marriage is not wat one should be Harry on . please be patient verry soon a man who will look after u will com to u. ur properties is noting 4 one else.
pls she have to go & pray to God for her issue because those men out there will still do the same to her after they haved go thing all needed from her….be wise
Zainab this is who u really want to be with,i leave in d us.don’t need nothing from u. I have been looking for a nice woman from nigeria ,not a greedy woman that see u from d us and that’s all they want 2703074862
I wish mr president all the best
hummmmm…..this is interesting.!Its hard to bliv but zee u don’t av to do dt to gt d ryt guy…jus b patient and pray dt Allah gv u a pious husband.!.Best regard
zainabmybrotherisseriouslyinterestedbutsayishouldbegutoaccepthi09028005772
You people are very funny, what ever your problem is just call Signor he will help you out immediately. his number na 09091506967
Zainab u hav open up show for he goats and now they are rushing u to marry them, among all this he goats who will u marry who will u leave? Abeg choose 1and throwaway the rest abeg help me with #1000 etisalat card 08173912158 thanks for entertaining our he-goats.
Just to meet u is wishes not ur money.. We are talking of character not money, are u good for a wife mantilla???? Can u promise to take care ur unbore children? If so whatsapp me 07063946864.
zainab may God give u a good husband dont worry it we better for u this my num 08155538637
walay zainab I love you
and this is my number 08038443295
Girl chill! It’s not he that runneth nor he that Willett, but it is God that showeth mercy. You are too fast.
please I hug all men not to reject their wife or girl friend imaging how many guys Trip for Zinab wooooooow poverty increase every day OMO Nigeria ojo ju mo la n ji ri ya.
our leader make us as a slave in our father land how I wish I can reach all this naija big man one by one and kill them like boko haram explosived.
Some of you may end up with a ghost one day. Greedy people.
this is most tha most stuip thang i have seen
Greedy people. Some would end up in the hands of ghosts.
i dnt av much to said but here is d easier ways 07037104287
zainab my advice to you is about what mention by you as a gift to a man who agreed to marry you, instead you could say, to the public that you’re looking for a husband that have good characters, and also tell them your contact address is even okay, but now you will confuse yourself unknowingly. thanks
zainab why not reiax and wait for God appointed time
guys please stop it. you should pity this girl who has had a broken heart and wanted a revenge on her ex boyfriend.do you really think she will do that, she just wanted to prove to her ex that she can get what ever she wants with her money so don’t fall for it
AM OF OPINION THAT ANY ONE PREPARING FOR MARRIAGE MUST BE PHYSICALL AND EMOTIONALLY MATURE BECAUSE MARRIAGE MEANT FOR ADULTS,A MAN AND WOMAN NOT A BOY AND A GIRL,PLEASE NOTE THAT AGE IS NOT SYNONMOUS TO MATURIY,FURTHERMORE ,SPIRITUAL MATURITY IS NEEDED FOR ADEQUATE PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE,secondly we need know more about each other or to recognising and connecting to the right partner not a tast that we can be done olny through human reasoning or standard.lastly i thank God for a such previledge come my way today and i pray that she will not regret of marry me as a husband for her life,am also thanking God that she will favour me and wept away my sorrow in the world today.please,cheek me on facebook my user name is JAMES GENEROUS,OR A PHONE CALL AS FOLLOW.08126830554.i will be glad if my word is consider.
Since everybody dey form nt marrying cos of wealth, zainab o me want d moni n car o. E no get as e wan b cos sumtin must kill a man. Buh I no get fone num. Find me if u nid me
Zainab, marriage is divine and functions only on Allah’s wish. I shall advice that you wait on HIM and pocket your expectations. Pray unceasing for Allah’s direction and blessing towards a better and caring husband. Wait and be patience, while waiting, request for His glory!
Zinab God tym is best don’t just advertise ur self for any ugly face to tear you apart continue praying inshalahu God almighty is the one who created heaven and earth will answer ur prayer in thousand tym {God}never sleeping nd I my self will continue pray for to see husband of ur choice.
Zinab God tym is best don’t just advertise ur self for any ugly face to tear you apart continue praying inshalahu God almighty is the one who created heaven and earth will answer ur prayer in thousand tym {God}never sleeping nd I my self will continue pray for you to see the husband of ur choice.
God for give us dis world as come’s to end seety woman de lock for man wit her money and moto wit house on top, no be small ting ooo, but one ting dis lady na winch she be, no be Riel love she de lock for, guy’s mocona decan ezeeee oooo
I have only few words for u…u must be a crazy fellow maybe that’s y ur ex lover left u. what u posted alone shows how incompetent and how u re so full of urself. u lack comportment and u re so immature for relationship. u just need to grow up…WORD OF ADVICE… If u no ur worth as a woman guys will never be a problem to u. so u have a lot more to learn this is just a test of lesson for u, so is now left for u to do de assingnment. ( 08130470299…for more advice am exactly ur age mate am christian iwundu by name
Zainab, being married won’t heal your wounds and worries,
Being single will not kill you either, Waiting on the Lord is never a waste of time.
You can never have the best if you offer your self for sale.
Money can never buy you a good man ‘LoVE’.
What If After Buying The House and The Car and The Man Behaves Like Your Former Lover. Will You Come Out Again and Promise to Buy Private Jet or Ship to Another Man Who Will Marry You ???????. Guys , Such Offers Indicates HER Attitude Towards Her Former Lover. Maybe, The Former Lover is Poor and She is Taking Advantage Because of Her Chop Chicken Change. Consequently, The Guy Selected His Safety Numbers . [BENJOHNSON]
I Am Not Interested Because Love and Marriage Has Nothing to Do With Cars and Houses. I Am a Real Proud Nigerian Man. SHE EVEN LOOK OLDER THAN HER AGE. Only God Knows Why
hmmm greediness makes flies follow death body to grave.
this is where the change left the Nigeria of today, men now have very low self esteem
zainab,dont make any decision when you are angry dont also make when you are happy,please sleep over it allow time to heal with time you will forget about it k.beside you are still very young and you have a great future ahead of you
Lazy idiots why did the former boyfriend drop her? With her house and car did you people know anything about her HIV statues? Greedy guttons una go die like foul
what i will tell u as a sister, a friend. if u r a muslim go to musque nd pray, if u r a christian go to church nd pray, let de pray be with fasting.
if u hv much dat u cant spend go to motherless babies home by dem cloths, food stuff, provissions. pay tite in church stop destroying urself as a child if God remember ur body is de house of God. b4 dis year runs out call me and tell me ur testimony. i pray God with his infinit mercies should grant u ur heart desires in Jesus name/ In de nane of allah. Emen. 08163732478
bye
Zainab as for me if really u are ready to marri u shouldn’t bring money first bcoz has it is now u can get d reall one now but if really u are interested to marri call me on dis number 07034768657 am 4rm SULEJA
U mean u want 2 really marry?my interest is dat u want 2 b married,4get about what u av, it doesn’t interest me bcos am ok n those tins matters notin 2 me bcos I av dem.my interest is d willing in u of marriage.so dis is my contact-08061649512
ainab you are still young with a brighter future. There is no hurry in life, be patient, your right husband will come at the right time. Don’t for the sack of your past experience and make hasty decision that you will regret in future. encourage your self and move on.
By the way what is your source of income? Inherited or hard work or what? remember that you still have many more years to live. Manage your finance well or do you have a tree that bears money. Your past experience should teach you something. Be wise.
I wish am the perfect guy for her, am 24 year old and am ready to settle down for marriage. My contact are: 09082904518 or 08065636572