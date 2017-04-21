Dr. Habiba Lawal and Ambassador Arab Yadam have been appointed as acting Secretary to the Government of The Federation and acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency respectively.

Their appointments are pending the outcomes of the investigation panel probing the allegations of fraud leveled against Babachir Lawal and Ayodele Oke.

Ambassador Arab Yadam from Plateau State was a senior Deputy DG among Oke’s two deputies while Habiba Lawal who hails from Bauchi State is a former commissioner in the State and holds both the B.Sc and Masters from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, and PhD from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

She was before her appointment as acting SGF, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office (EFO) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Recall President Buhari had ordered the suspension of Oke after he claimed the monies discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos belonged to the agency.

While Babachir Lawal was suspended in connection with the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North East.