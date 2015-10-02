Abiose Ajayi Yemisi, wife of an alleged senior pastor with the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, has disclosed the way and manner her husband of 17 years, one Pastor Tunde Tolulope Ajayi, has turned her into a punching bag.
In a telephone chat with a Violence Against Women activist, Onyegbule Ify, Yemisi made it clear that she had taken in all the maltreatment for the 17 years she had been married to her husband but couldn’t take it anymore after one of her three children died at the Casso, Alagbado, Lagos State and the man just would not give her peace.
The last straw that broke the camel’s back, according to her, happened at the Casso, Alagbado, Lagos State home when Pastor Ajayi beat her mercilessly during and argument and she had to pack out of the house for her dear life.
Ify made this known through a recent Facebook post on behalf of the victim.
The agency, however, has reportedly said no judgement can be passed on the issue until the husband tells his own side of the story.
its only God dat no what happen
Nigeria pastors Are just Evil doers, They are not only sponsoring The Bokoharams But Are addicted To Adultery And fornications. They Are Just Evil beigns, Nigeria Pastors Are After Jets and Worldly Things. They are mainly Herbalists , May God open their eyes To The Religiôn of Submission To Almighty God, The Absolute One And Only Eternal , Who begets nor was begotten. Christians Are Led blindly, And Deceived with Dancing And pRaising with Bands. Wearing Dresses wthout scarf To church , Puting Holy bible in ARmpit. Why? God is in Control sha
There was a Judas among the twelve disciples of the Lord Jesus, the Son of God. Repent! you are the ones that are blind. God loves you, don’t perish in hell for eternity. Jesus is the WAY.
If your religion allows u to castigate, insult and label other just bcos of ur belief, then God the supreme will open ur eyes to see the Light before you go into an end less eternity. God loves you. Repent and give ur life to Jesus
so pathetic
we need God guidance in our activities
man of God,and the name of his church is MOUNTAIN OF FIRE,kai
Hmmm. admittedly, what the man did is very wrong in all levels but I’d rather not hold his church responsible for his behaviour. No church will support wife beating.
I am sincerely appalled by the man’s behaviour. It is sad that the behaviour of one pastor will now cause the integrity of a church to be question. I’ll bet the church doesn’t condone this kinda thing.
thou shall not touched my annointed ones, but this one will be touched by the court of law
is only God dat safe us,MFM did not condole dat,coz our G.O will be mad at him
we should be careful what we say because we have not heard from the man.I am not saying beating one’s wife is not evil but a God fearing woman will not expose the husband to this extent.Let us watch our tongue so that God will not judge us as a result of our careless talk.
We all need to fear God.We should run away from evil because judgment is coming.Fear God.
hahahahahahaha, They are ALL ashamed. Had it beign muslims did such, You for see How igbos will Be Acting.
I think the Era has come for children of God married or single to Study and understand the Bible For themselves imitating Christ as their role model.Do not allow anyone hide under the title of a pastor or fervent christian base on outward appearance deceive you.
For cry out loud this is inhuman. Women are not punching bags they are to be protected and respected.
I will suggest you don’t have to endure a life threatning marriage from your so called husband.
Don’t mind what people will say.Mind what your dreams and visions should be and how you must be happy.Most men of God just hide in the name of titles but really they are not what they preach and this is the same reason women must be smart .Be commited to the things of God and don’t sell yourself cheap.
Conduct private investigations on any guy who comes your way be He a pastor or just a church person.Do not rush into any relationship perhaps cos of age .finance.loneliness and what have you.
People pretend to be what they are not and only the patient one can actually get the best.
Mind you;I attend every service and participate in all church activities does not make you a christian.But one who truly fears God and desperate to doing God’s will.Such person will never punch his wife because he wants to please God.
Now how do you know them?
By their fruits you shall know them.
Get into long discussion with them and back it up with personal prayers not jumping from one prophet to the other to help check if he’s your husband.
God is not wicked and he is with everyone.We are in the last days and many will come in sheep clothing’s but are wolves.
BEWARE; Christians must establish a personal relationship with God the creator of heaven and earth and not your pastors he also has his weaknesses.
And establishing a relationship with GOD simply means you are surrendering your entire being to Him.Not one leg in church and another out .Keep away from sins.Let sins become irritations to you.This is very possible cos you have the holy spirit who teaches you all things and gives strength when you are weak.