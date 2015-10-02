Abiose Ajayi Yemisi, wife of an alleged senior pastor with the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, has disclosed the way and manner her husband of 17 years, one Pastor Tunde Tolulope Ajayi, has turned her into a punching bag.

In a telephone chat with a Violence Against Women activist, Onyegbule Ify, Yemisi made it clear that she had taken in all the maltreatment for the 17 years she had been married to her husband but couldn’t take it anymore after one of her three children died at the Casso, Alagbado, Lagos State and the man just would not give her peace.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back, according to her, happened at the Casso, Alagbado, Lagos State home when Pastor Ajayi beat her mercilessly during and argument and she had to pack out of the house for her dear life.

Ify made this known through a recent Facebook post on behalf of the victim.

The agency, however, has reportedly said no judgement can be passed on the issue until the husband tells his own side of the story.