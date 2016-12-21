couple-reconcileAn Instagram user, @tobbiestouch, has revealed the joy he is feeling as his parents who were separated for 11 years and went through a bitter divorce have reunited again at his home.

When his parents separated in 2005 and made it official by 2010, Tobbie said his life changed in so many ways. First, he lost his peace as his parents fought often like ‘cat and rat’, then he had to begin doing menial jobs to support himself.

He also learnt hairdressing by watching YouTube videos and with the income earned from it he put himself through school and went on to become a successful hairdresser.

This success is what brought his parents back together eventually. According to the post he shared on Instagram, his parents united again after he took them to go see his new house, during which they were able to resolve their differences and are now back together.

He calls their reunion ‘the best 30th birthday gift God gave him that money cannot buy.’

PLEASE READ: ABOUT THE BEST 30TH BIRTHDAY GIFT GOD GAVE ME THAT MONEY CAN’T BUY #tobbieis30 🙌 “Sometimes beautiful things come into our lives out of nowhere. We can’t always understand them, but we have to trust in them. I know you want to question everything, but sometimes it pays to just have a little faith”. My whole world came crashing when my parent broke up 11years ago (2005) . I felt I lost it all when they got divorced officially in 2010….my worst nightmare😥
My heart bled , I felt so lonely in this world , i had to hustle for survival even when I was in the university (I was a bus conductor and also a fish seller)…just to make some money to pay my school fee😢 But thank God for my talent (hair styling) which I learnt from YOU TUBE! ..YES, I LEARNT HAIR STYLING ONLINE…I survived and graduated from university🙌
My parent became cat and rat when they broke up so you can imagine how tough it was for me!
Fast forward to the day I took my parent to my very own house 🙏they had their first eye contact after years of separation and the devil was put to shame.💃 TO GOD BE THE GLORY, MY PARENT ARE BACK💃💃💃💃 ..This is their first picture together after over 11 years.. Right inside my very own house .