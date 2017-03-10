A young Nigerian man identified as Chimaobi, has been confirmed dead after reportedly throwing himself off a 31-storey building in Malaysia.

According to a post shared on Facebook by one Evangelist Butibalati Uzodimma, Chimaobi a.k.a Paco Jelapa na Malaysia, jumped off a 31-storey apartment building to his death after screaming out in fear.

According to Uzodinma, he had screamed “leave me alone, leave me alone” moments before throwing his laptop and phone out of a window and plunging to his death.

Sharing the post on his page, Uzodimma wrote:

“R.I .P Paco Jelapa na Malaysia, my home boy, my classmate, my roommate, my king’s mate. He was screaming “leave me alone, leave me alone” and then threw his laptop and phone off the window and followed it thereafter via the same window from a 31-storey building…..not ordinary…..God knows everything!

May ur soul rest in peace…Butibalati miss you Chimaobi.“

Chimaobi had allegedly bragged